Student recognized for encouraging residents, staff at center

“I hoped that my letters would put a smile on someone’s face and encourage them,” Prebor said.

Her efforts were well received.

“When the residents get her letters, they show them around excitedly,” her nomination reads.

Prebor has continued sending letters and care packages to the center even after leaving the Volunteen program, “knowing that a few minutes of my day could make someone else happy.”

She said the program taught her to treat others the way she would want to be treated.

“I get excited when someone sends me a card or letter,” Prebor said.

This is not the first time she has made a special effort to help others.

“For my 12th birthday, I took up a donation to make homeless bags to hand out to the homeless individuals at Walmart, around town and to put in the blessing boxes,” Prebor said.

She also is a student at Sherri’s School of Dance in Morganton.

“I have danced since I was 4 years old,” Prebor said.