Student recognized for encouraging residents, staff at center

A local student has received statewide recognition for supporting the residents and staff at the J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center.
Lily Prebor, a rising eighth grader at Table Rock Middle School, has received a 2021 North Carolina Governor’s Volunteer Service Award for writing encouraging letters and sending care packages to residents and staff at JIRDC as part of her participation in the center’s Volunteen program.
The governor’s office recognizes volunteers from across the state each year with the Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards program. The locally based organization Volunteer Burke receives nominations for the awards from the community and chooses 10 nominations to send to the governor’s office, according to Paige Pitts, Volunteer Burke coordinator.
“A statewide panel reviews and evaluates all these nominations to determine the award recipients,” Pitts said.
Prebor volunteered with the Volunteen program at the center last summer.
“I was familiar with the program because my Nana retired from JIRDC, and I had an aunt that was a senior grandparent,” Prebor said. “My parents encouraged me to participate in the program.”
Since she couldn’t visit the center in person due to the coronavirus pandemic, she had to find ways to serve remotely. She said she sent cards, pictures that she colored, encouraging notes, gift bags with stuffed animals, lip balm and lotion.
“I hoped that my letters would put a smile on someone’s face and encourage them,” Prebor said.
Her efforts were well received.
“When the residents get her letters, they show them around excitedly,” her nomination reads.
Prebor has continued sending letters and care packages to the center even after leaving the Volunteen program, “knowing that a few minutes of my day could make someone else happy.”
She said the program taught her to treat others the way she would want to be treated.
“I get excited when someone sends me a card or letter,” Prebor said.
This is not the first time she has made a special effort to help others.
“For my 12th birthday, I took up a donation to make homeless bags to hand out to the homeless individuals at Walmart, around town and to put in the blessing boxes,” Prebor said.
She also is a student at Sherri’s School of Dance in Morganton.
“I have danced since I was 4 years old,” Prebor said.
She said she feels honored to have received the award. After she graduates from school, she would like to “travel around the world and help people.”
Prebor was nominated for the award by Summer Nixon-Snell, volunteer coordinator at JIRDC.
“During a time when nothing was quite normal, it was nice for the residents and staff to have something to look forward to and enjoy,” Nixon-Snell said. “Lily also created several thoughtful care packages for her resident pen pal. She makes a difference in the lives of the residents and staff at J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center!”
