Student theater group to open Saturday at CoMMA

A local student theater group is busy making final preparations for its upcoming opening night at CoMMA.

The BCPS Theater Co. (formerly known as The Patton Players) will present “High School Musical” on Saturday, May 7, at 7:30 p.m. Director Brittany Suttles said the cast and crew will likely spend as much as 50 hours in the theater over the course of the final week preparing for the show.

“We call it hell week, that’s what it’s called in the world of theater,” Suttles said. “It’s going to be very stressful for the kids. A lot of tempers are going to fly … people are going to get nervous, the jitters are going to be here.”

She said the week would begin with a 13-hour marathon on Monday. After that, Suttles and her students will put in more than five hours after school each evening for the rest of the week running through the full show multiple times with costumes, moving set pieces, lights and other technical production aspects.

Suttles said that while stressful, bringing everything together is one of her favorite aspects of the process

“What made me want to become a director is when I was doing opera, watching how the director was moving and watching his creation come to life,” she said.

Suttles added that she also finds tremendous satisfaction watching young performers bloom and take ownership of their roles.

“Once the kids get it and seeing that they want to take ownership of it ... and then seeing people let down their guard and just let loose on stage, not having any kind of reservations that they used to have, that’s my favorite part,” she said.

According to Suttles, the cast and crew is made up of more than 40 students from all four BCPS high schools. Beyond that, she estimates more than 100 students and volunteers have worked on the show in some capacity from set design and costuming to performers and backstage crew.

Caden Reece, a sophomore at Freedom High School and one of the actors, said his favorite aspect of theater is the creative outlet it provides.

“There’s nothing like the feeling after getting done with the performance and being able to say, ‘we did that,’” he said.

He also said the lasting friendships he has built over the years are one of the things that keep him coming back to the stage.

“For myself, even seniors that have graduated two or three years ago, I still talk to them today and I’m still friends with them,” he said.

For Grace Revis, a senior at Draughn, music has been part of her life for as long as she can remember.

“Mom, especially, instilled that importance of music,” she said. “When I grew up, mom and dad were always singing in the car.”

She said seeing “Wicked” on Broadway was a major inspiration for her to audition for “High School Musical.”

“I think that was probably one of the things that influenced me to do this,” she said. “It looked so fun … and so, when I was given this opportunity, I was like ‘it’s my senior year, why not try something different.”

Revis said that the show is going to have something for everyone.

“It’s going to be amazing,” she said. “We have worked super hard and its coming together really nicely.”

Adapted from the well-known Disney Channel Original Movie of the same name, “High School Musical” is an upbeat show perfectly suited for middle and high school productions, according to Musical Theater International. Suttles said she chose the show because she wanted something that would get the students excited after a nearly two-year break due to COVID.

“We didn’t know if doing a princess show would work or like your good old Rogers and Hammerstein shows or your Andrew Lloyd Weber shows — your golden era,” she said. “But we knew people loved ‘High School Musical.’”

Suttles said 2022 is a crucial year for the organization, not just because it is the first post-lockdown show, but because it is also the first year of BCPS Theater Co. as a district-wide troupe.

Burke Theater Co. was first started by Suttles in 2016 as “The Patton Players.” The first two performances, “The Little Mermaid” and “Shrek,” were held in Patton High School‘s auditorium. In 2018, the group performed “Cinderella” at CoMMA, and Suttle began thinking about how to expand the program to students at all Burke County high schools.

“It took a long time to get here,” she said. “We decided, this year, that all four high schools were going to get involved and that’s when BCPS Theater Co. happened.”

BCPS Theater Co. will present “High School Musical” at CoMMA on Saturday, May 7, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 plus tax for adults and $10.50 plus tax for youth (ages 4-18). Children 3 and younger are free. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.commaonline.org or call the box office at 828-433-7469.

