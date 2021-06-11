Students compete in global virtual academic tournament

Several students in Burke County Public Schools are participating in academic challenges this summer through a global educational nonprofit called Destination Imagination.
The students are from Heritage Middle School and Draughn High School under the leadership of Michael McQuaid, a seventh-grade science teacher at HMS. There are three different teams comprised of students from HMS and DHS, including Nancy Carol McQuaid, Ava Wright, Sophie Moseley, Chloe Longhurst, Kendall Ingram, Gabe Garrison, KeyLeigh Huffman, Austin Patton, Chloe Carswell, Cache Hickman, Brandon Longhurst, Emmaline Phipps, Mason Kirkland, Braxton Kirkland, Lyrical Edwards, Emma Whisnant and Chassity Hitchcock.
The students, along with student-led teams across the globe, were tasked with completing one of two challenges: the Epic Remix Challenge or The Next Level Challenge, with both showcasing the students’ creativity and video and production skills.
“The teams that competed in the Epic Remix challenge had to write, produce and direct a music video based upon a piece of literature with the song being an original composition,” Michael McQuaid said. “They also had to create an original costume for a character and use three production techniques from a list that included long shot, lip syncing, close up, choreography, special effects, lighting, grand entrance, grand exit, scene change or split screen.
“The middle school team’s music video is based on the dictionary. The high school team’s video is on Edgar Allen Poe’s ‘A Dream Within A Dream.’”
The Next Level challenge, which one team competed in, is where students have to create and present a video presentation of a video game that they created.
“Their video had to have a hero character, with special powers that goes on an adventure,” Michael McQuaid said. “The hero had to find and assemble a tool to help them win the adventure in the video game. To demonstrate the hero’s special power, they created an air pressure gun out of two liter soda bottles.
“Their tool to help the hero win the video game was a huge six-foot-long catapult that they built. They also had to use various production techniques to enhance the video.”
Hickman, a rising ninth-grader, said: “I have learned a lot more about video editing and was able to use new computer software. Destination Imagination is very fun, and it is neat to see the final result of all our work.”
Wright, a rising eighth grader, said, “My favorite part of DI is bonding with my teammates, and the challenges are really interesting. It is also nice to have something that is for students who don’t participate in sports.”
Each team will know the results of the competition by early July, but before then, they also will be given another challenge in mid-June called the Flex Challenge where they will have two weeks and $50 to solve a problem given to them.
“Seeing how these students are challenged in such unique ways and take on the challenges with such creativity is amazing,” said Mike Swan, BCPS superintendent. “We want our students to be able to work well in groups and to have the ability to solve problems. Destination Imagination gives students the opportunity to be involved in something bigger than themselves all while helping them to grow academically, socially and emotionally.
“Great job to all these students for their hard work. I couldn’t go without thanking all the faculty and staff for their support in helping students receive these life-changing opportunities. ”