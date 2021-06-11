Students compete in global virtual academic tournament

“The middle school team’s music video is based on the dictionary. The high school team’s video is on Edgar Allen Poe’s ‘A Dream Within A Dream.’”

The Next Level challenge, which one team competed in, is where students have to create and present a video presentation of a video game that they created.

“Their video had to have a hero character, with special powers that goes on an adventure,” Michael McQuaid said. “The hero had to find and assemble a tool to help them win the adventure in the video game. To demonstrate the hero’s special power, they created an air pressure gun out of two liter soda bottles.

“Their tool to help the hero win the video game was a huge six-foot-long catapult that they built. They also had to use various production techniques to enhance the video.”

Hickman, a rising ninth-grader, said: “I have learned a lot more about video editing and was able to use new computer software. Destination Imagination is very fun, and it is neat to see the final result of all our work.”

Wright, a rising eighth grader, said, “My favorite part of DI is bonding with my teammates, and the challenges are really interesting. It is also nice to have something that is for students who don’t participate in sports.”