Students earn awards for tackling pressing issues

Three Burke County Girl Scouts have completed community service projects to earn their Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn, according to Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont:

Scout Conrad of Morganton, a member of Girl Scout Troop 12949, addressed the interaction between parents and children in relationships in which the DSS is involved. Often times when a child is removed from a home due to abuse or neglect, visitation must take place under DSS supervision. Conrad partnered with Burke County Department of Social Services to reinforce encouraging interaction by developing positive parenting material, creating a warmer and more welcoming visitation area and setting up interactive play with games and toys for families who use the facility.

Cora Hunt of Valdese, a member of Girl Scout Troop 10383, partnered with the J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center to print and distribute booklets that provide a resource to families or individuals that struggle to play games together because of certain disabilities. The booklet gives different adaptions for those affected by visual impairments, intellectual disabilities, physical disabilities and sensory impairments. It also shows ways on how you can modify any game you want to play.

Jena Towery of Morganton, daughter of Chad and Dawn Towery and a member of Girl Scout Troop 1985, constructed a garden in the Morganton community as a peaceful and positive gathering spot for those to gather who have been affected by COVID-19 in one way or another. The garden also honors local health care and essential workers.

Girls in high school are able to earn their Girl Scout Gold Award by creating sustainable change on a community or world issue. Gold Award Girl Scouts address the root cause of a problem, plan and implement innovative solutions to drive change and lead a team of people to success. Each girl must dedicate a minimum of 80 hours to planning and carrying out her project, which must benefit the community and have long lasting impact.

As they take action to transform their world, Gold Award Girl Scouts gain tangible skills and prove they are the leaders our community and world need. Gold Award Girl Scouts from Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont have created community gardens, addressed issues in foster care, combated bullying in schools and much more.

“Earning the Girl Scout Gold Award designation is truly a remarkable achievement,” said Jennifer Wilcox, CEO of Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont. “It is the culmination of so many things, from a girl’s self-discipline and leadership abilities to time management and the creativity, initiative and mastery of skills it takes to complete these kind of projects . Every girl who earns this prestigious award is making a difference not only in her community, but her own life as well. The skills gained through the Gold Award process - strategic thinking, communication, collaboration, problem solving - are ones that will be used often in her future endeavors.”

Thousands of Girl Scouts earn the Girl Scout Gold Award each year, which first began in 1916 as the Golden Eaglet. Earning the Gold Award opens doors to scholarships, preferred admission tracks for college and amazing career opportunities.

For more information, visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org.