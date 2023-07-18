Several dozen North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics - Morganton students spent the day at Grandfather Mountain on June 24 to engage in park-wide service learning.

In the morning, the students spread mulch for a future trail and brushed in social trails. During lunch, they learned about the conservation mission of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation.

As a reward for their service, the students spent the afternoon exploring and enjoying the hiking trails and mile-high swinging bridge.

Community service is a graduation requirement at NCSSM and Service Learning Saturdays have been incorporated into our Summer Research & Innovation Program to give students the opportunity to engage with the community over the summer.