Students at the Morganton campus of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics finished off the school’s first J-term with a day of service at various locations around Burke County.

The day of service, held Jan. 16 to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day, was part of a larger push by the school to instill in its students the importance of becoming engaged citizens in their new community.

“A core part of our mission at NCSSM is to cultivate engaged citizens who will work for the betterment of the world,” said Kevin Baxter, vice chancellor and chief campus officer for NCSSM-Morganton. “Thanks to our incredible community partners, our students were able to take an active role as volunteers in a day of service across Burke County in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”

NCSSM-Morganton student Rucha Padhye said the focus on community engagement is evident to her and the other students at the school.

“I think they do make it an important part of our campus to give back as much as we get,” she said. “We do get a lot here, like, we’re staying on campus for free.”

Padhye said each student must fulfill a 60-hour community service requirement during their two years at the school.

“We have to do campus service, where we help out around the campus and we have a 60-service-hour requirement that we need to graduate,” she said. “These requirements that they put in place put us on a path to make sure that we’re volunteering.”

On Jan. 16, 150 students at the school served with five different Burke County agencies.

At Burke United Christian Ministries, volunteers worked in the food ministries area, preparing lunch in the soup kitchen and sorting food in the warehouse.

Other students worked with YMCA of Catawba Valley. At YMCA child care centers, they led STEM Day activities for 5- through 12-year-old kids.

At C2Life, a local agency which provides nutritious plant-based meals to nonprofits in western North Carolina, students assisted with relabeling and boxing meals for distribution.

At the North Carolina School for the Deaf, NCSSM-Morganton’s next-door neighbor, students assisted NCSD staff and students with preparations for the school’s Mason Dixon girls basketball tournament.

Other students worked on a service project for UNC Heath Blue Ridge, decorating and writing thank you cards for health care workers. Students also delivered the thank you cards, along with cookies, to health care workers at both the Morganton and Valdese campuses.

Kathy Bailey, president of UNC Health Blue Ridge, said she appreciates the developing partnership between UNC Health and NCSSM-Morganton.

“We really appreciate these students thinking of us,” she said. “We hope they will come back. We love being part of their high school experience.”

Chasity Rice, founder and CEO of C2Life, said she was impressed with the students who visited her facility.

“They were great kids and they seemed genuinely interested in learning about our mission,” she said. “I think it’s a gift to the community (to have them in Morganton) … when you bring diverse people from throughout North Carolina, and you come together and work toward a common goal … that can only be a benefit.”

Rucha said learning about C2Life’s mission and operation was a new experience for her.

“We were given options to choose from, so I chose C2Life because I thought it was interesting,” she said. “It’s actually a really cool organization … I think it was interesting because it was healthy food and I thought that was really important because, a lot of times, people will just donate whatever. I think this is really thoughtful.”

Rucha said she is glad the school pushes students to get more involved in the community.

“I think it’s a great thing that we do here,” she said. “It really helps us to understand the community around us because we’re kind of secluded inside of the campus … I think it’s nice that we’re able to help out in Morganton.”