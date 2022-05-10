Students, instructors to participate in Morganton film festival

Western Piedmont Community College is proud to announce that three students from the Digital Effects and Animation Technology (DEAT) program will be screening their short films at the upcoming second annual Golden Hour Film Festival.

The festival will be held May 14 and May 21 at the Marquee Cinemas in Downtown Morganton. WPCC students Jacob Cox, Kalieb Reid and Miles Thomas will be debuting their short films at the May 14 screening.

The Golden Hour Film Festival was created by WPCC alumna Julie Whitis-Church, who is a part-time instructor with the DEAT program and Teen Film Camp at WPCC. Tyler McKenzie is also a WPCC alumni and instructor who is part of the festival team. While taking video production classes at WPCC, Church and McKenzie found their passion for film. The film festival is founded upon their desire to bring more attention to the creative arts community of filmmakers, story tellers and motion artists in our local region.

Films from across the Carolinas and United States will be screening at the festival. All films are independently created by filmmakers ranging from novice to veterans of the craft.

“We are delighted to be able to hold the festival in beautiful downtown Morganton and include students from the same degree program that I came from to have their films screened along with so many other talented filmmakers,” Church said.

The festival team invites the public to enjoy an afternoon of beautifully made short films and to help celebrate the talented filmmakers who created them. The screening will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with an award ceremony to follow May 21.