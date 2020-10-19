Students invited to enter art competition

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Division of Public Health is accepting entries for the NC Be Antibiotic Aware Artwork Competition. Students K-12 are encouraged to submit an original poster on a theme related to antibiotic awareness, infection prevention, hand hygiene, the 3-Ws (Wear, Wait and Wash) and/or COVID-19 to help educate the public on the proper use of antibiotics.

Antibiotics are life-saving medications that kill or slow down the growth of bacteria. However, overusing antibiotics can cause side effects and lead to antibiotic resistant bacteria, meaning it can no longer be killed by the medication. Some resistant bacteria can be hard or impossible to treat and can spread to other people.

Each year in the United States, more than 2.8 million infections occur from antibiotic-resistant bacteria, and more than 35,000 people die as a result. In response to this urgent public health threat, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services joins partners like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in raising awareness about the importance of safe antibiotic use.