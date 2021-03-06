Students learn about water safety

In February, second graders from New Dimensions Charter School participated in the YMCA’s “Safety Around Water” program that helps students learn essential water skills, which open up a world of possibilities for them to satisfy their curiosity of water - safely.

Students learned benchmark water skills, such as front glide, back float and breath control. They also learned the importance of water safety and how to help in an emergency. Students learned how and when to call 911, what to do if a friend or family member needs help in the water and how to properly wear a lifejacket. Most importantly, they learned they should never enter the water without an adult’s permission.

“Teaching children how to be safe around water is not a luxury - it is a necessity,” said Dr. David Burleson, director of New Dimensions. “This fits into our safe, active child standards of our curriculum, and we are proud this afforded our children a new learning experience. The second-grade teachers are to be commended for their desire to make this opportunity available to their students.”

Rachel Heck, the YMCA aquatic and fitness director, shared how important it is to learn water safety at a young age.