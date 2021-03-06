Students learn about water safety

In February, second graders from New Dimensions Charter School participated in the YMCA’s “Safety Around Water” program that helps students learn essential water skills, which open up a world of possibilities for them to satisfy their curiosity of water - safely.
Students learned benchmark water skills, such as front glide, back float and breath control. They also learned the importance of water safety and how to help in an emergency. Students learned how and when to call 911, what to do if a friend or family member needs help in the water and how to properly wear a lifejacket. Most importantly, they learned they should never enter the water without an adult’s permission.
“Teaching children how to be safe around water is not a luxury - it is a necessity,” said Dr. David Burleson, director of New Dimensions. “This fits into our safe, active child standards of our curriculum, and we are proud this afforded our children a new learning experience. The second-grade teachers are to be commended for their desire to make this opportunity available to their students.”
Rachel Heck, the YMCA aquatic and fitness director, shared how important it is to learn water safety at a young age.
“Drowning is preventable, and the YMCA of Catawba Valley is proud to be partnering with New Dimension to offer the Y’s Safety Around Water swim program to every second-grade student,” Heck said. “Safety Around Water will equip each child with the skills they need to be confident in and around water. With this confidence, they can develop self-esteem, discover new ways to stay fit and build lifelong relationships.”
This partnership was supported not only by the YMCA and New Dimensions, but additionally by a grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield and the Phifer Wellness Center.
“Our YMCA relies on the generosity of business partners and benefactors to help us maintain and expand service to everyone in our service area,” said Nat Auten, president and CEO for the YMCA. “Our YMCA works hard to make sure everyone has the access and opportunity to learn, grow and thrive.”
For more information, contact Rachel Heck at rachelh@ymcacv.org.