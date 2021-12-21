Students learn hazardous material operations

At Christmastime, we are normally used to seeing a large, jolly man in a red suit. Students at Patton High School have been suiting up in bright green suits, not for holiday activities, but for safety in a brand new class offered to firefighting students.
“That suit is what we call a Level A suit,” said Mike Long, a career and technical education teacher. “It is a totally encapsulated suit that a HAZMAT (Hazardous Materials) operations person would wear into a HAZMAT call with an unknown substance. We learn the regulations, standards and laws when dealing with hazardous materials and then we even get into learning how to control a spill and keeping them out of waterways and storm drains.”
The students also get to learn about how HAZMAT teams would handle encountering an unknown substance, identifying it and containing or eliminating it. They also set up mock decontamination stations to clean the suits. The bright green color of the suits is to make sure the HAZMAT team is visible in many different situations.
Seven students from Patton High School, including Ryan Belanger, Landon Brittain, Edwin Crisostomo Morales, Colten Dale, Justin Taylor, Madilynn Taylor and Christian Wolfe, all received their Hazardous Material Operations certification. This is one of the requirements to be a firefighter in North Carolina. Western Piedmont Community College helped to make this class possible by letting the students use the suits for their class.
“Our program would not be as successful if it wasn’t for WPCC letting us use their equipment,” Long said.
BCPS Superintendent Dr. Mike Swan congratulated the certified students.
“You can’t get more hands-on than our Career and Technical Education programs and especially our firefighting academies,” Swan said. “We have seen so much student success come from these classes and in turn make our community a better place. Great job to these students for excelling and receiving their certifications.”