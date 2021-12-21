Students learn hazardous material operations

At Christmastime, we are normally used to seeing a large, jolly man in a red suit. Students at Patton High School have been suiting up in bright green suits, not for holiday activities, but for safety in a brand new class offered to firefighting students.

“That suit is what we call a Level A suit,” said Mike Long, a career and technical education teacher. “It is a totally encapsulated suit that a HAZMAT (Hazardous Materials) operations person would wear into a HAZMAT call with an unknown substance. We learn the regulations, standards and laws when dealing with hazardous materials and then we even get into learning how to control a spill and keeping them out of waterways and storm drains.”

The students also get to learn about how HAZMAT teams would handle encountering an unknown substance, identifying it and containing or eliminating it. They also set up mock decontamination stations to clean the suits. The bright green color of the suits is to make sure the HAZMAT team is visible in many different situations.