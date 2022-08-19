Students serve community ahead of first day

Some of the Morganton’s newest residents spent time in various locations around the county meeting and serving their new neighbors.

All 150 members of the inaugural class of NCSSM-Morganton set aside Friday, Aug. 12 to work at seven different nonprofit agencies in Burke County. Projects included:

Doing yard work at Burke County Friends of Animals

Serving lunch in the soup kitchen at Burke United Christian Ministries

Setting up for an auction at the History Museum of Burke County

Setting up the media center at the North Carolina School for the Deaf

Making dog toys for the humane society

Making “happy first day of school cards” for various area schools

Trail clean-up at Western Piedmont Community College

At Burke United Christian Ministries, students told The News Herald they had a variety of reasons for choosing the service project they chose.

“We’re going to live here for two years, and we want to help the community we’re going to live in for two years,” said Wyatt Clancy of Randleman.

“I love cooking, so that’s an added bonus,” said Bobby McAdams of Durham. “I just want to have an impact.”

“My family cooks a big meal – sharing a family meal is a big part of a family event,” said Caroline Zhang. “So, I am able to cook a bit, so I wanted to be able to use my skills and help the community in my first days here in Morganton.”

According to Margo Metzger, strategic communications and initiatives associate for NCSSM, the service projects were part of the school’s orientation program leading up to the first day of classes on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Kevin Baxter, vice chancellor and chief campus officer for NCSSM-Morganton, said they are part of a larger focus on building community partnerships in Burke County.

“Service has been part of the spirit of NCSSM since it first opened its doors in 1980, and we’re excited to bring that tradition to the new campus in Morganton,” Baxter said. “We’re delighted to introduce 150 members of our first residential class to the greater community and enable them to give back through their time and talents.”

BUCM Executive Director Alice Horton said she was glad to host the students because serving at the soup kitchen can open their eyes to a different aspect of life in Burke County than what they might otherwise get to experience.

“We’re excited for them to be here,” she said. “I think it gives them a good experience, a good outlook on what’s happening in Morganton and not just one singular view that a student can potentially have.”

She hopes their experience at BUCM will help move them one step closer to feeling at home in Burke County.