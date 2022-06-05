Students sign on with Continental as apprentices

Burke County Public Schools hosted a special signing ceremony for students and parents Tuesday, May 31 in partnership with Continental. Continental has added eight high school seniors to its apprenticeship program, which starts June 14. Five of the apprentices and their families visited BCPS Central Office for the signing ceremony.

“For years we have made a big deal about our student-athletes going off to continue their education and sports endeavors at colleges and universities, which is a great opportunity,” said Director of Career and Technical Education and Secondary Education Debbie Jennings. “Not to take anything away from them, but our students being offered opportunities with local business and industry that will help jumpstart their future is a big deal, too, and should be celebrated.”

Brad Silver, a manufacturing engineering manager with Continental, was on hand at Tuesday’s signing and reception. He welcomed the students to Continental, which started the apprenticeship program seven years ago. He told the students that by entering into this program, they are establishing a great two-year plan to set themselves on a course for earning money while working on degrees and certifications.

The students chosen to participate in the Continental apprenticeship program are:

Garren Bryan

Cameron Prewitt

Garrett Hildebran

Mason Brittain

Cole Dymora

Carl McCarter

Bryan Barrea

Misael Quinonez

“Continental is one of this community’s top manufacturers who is helping change the mindset of what it means to work in a factory,” said Superintendent Mike Swan. “Our staff and students have had the opportunity to tour this state-of-the-art, automated facility which offers a clean and comfortable work environment. What an awesome opportunity it is for our students to become apprentices in this program and set themselves up for successful futures.”