Students unveil art projects at special reception

A group of Burke County High School art students held a reception to unveil the results of more than a month’s worth of work.

A reception for the “Signs of Change” mural project was held Dec. 13 at East Burke High School. The project consists of seven large murals and 60 painted ceiling tiles installed throughout the school. The work was funded through a grant from The North Carolina Arts Council and included instruction for the students from visiting artist DeNeer Davis. The total cost of the project was $14,000.

At the center of the project is the largest mural near the entrance to the school’s main building. The mural uses the school’s initials, EBHS, as an acrostic standing for Everyone, Boldness, Heritage/History, Success.

In October, a portion of the mural was briefly the center of controversy when the ‘E,’ which contained a fist partially painted brown and rainbow-colored butterflies, was painted over by school officials. Students said the fist was a reference to Black Lives Matter and the butterflies were in support of the LGBTQ community.

In a statement on Oct. 7, the district said school officials would be working with students to come up with a new design for the ‘E.’

The result of that redesign is a brightly colored backdrop with swatches of foil placed throughout the piece.

In addition to the acrostic, the project also featured six other murals. Installed in the Auxiliary Cafeteria is a large set of brightly colored butterfly wings. The wings are Instagrammable, meaning they can serve as a backdrop for photos, and were made to support social and emotional wellbeing, mental health and inclusion.

The five other murals represent different areas of study — mathematics, foreign languages and world studies, science, language arts and music. The murals were all developed by the school’s intermediate art class.

The second component of the project is 60 painted ceiling tiles that will be installed in the school’s two-story building. These projects, completed by beginning art students, feature a student’s choice of messaging and imagery designed “to brighten someone’s day through art.”

The ultimate goals of the project were to:

Promote different subject areas and school spirit through colorful artistic expression.

Offer students a collaborative experience.

Explore new materials and techniques needed for large scale works.

Heighten the awareness and positive impact works of art can have on a community.

“Working on a group mural taught me how fun it is working with your friends on projects,” said Jailyn, an East Burke art student. “I hope the murals can help make students and staff feel more comfortable in our school. I think having art that was made by our own students surrounding us we spend time at school will be beneficial for everyone.”

Before students could begin work on the projects, Davis taught students different painting techniques to use on their work.

“I learned how to use spray paint which was very fun,” said Marley, another East Burke student. “I also learned how to paint a skull, and with the help of my reference photo, I learned how to properly shade and a perfect angle to put the skull.”

In addition to learning artistic techniques, students also learned many things across a variety of subjects.

“This project taught me that patience is key,” said Addison, another student. “I learned a lot about the little details on Spanish flags. I hope the murals brighten the school and make it less boring.

Addison also said she learned not to sit in wet paint.