Students win awards at regional dance competition

The Dance Factory of Morganton LLC competed against dozens of dance studios from around the state and area for prestigious top honors at Showstopper, the largest dance competition in the country, held in Lenoir on Feb. 18-20.
Their entries placed as follows:
- “Aftermath'' received first-place overall in the Senior Competitive Super group, winning top honors with a crystal award in the highest level
- ''Mortal Kombat'' received first-place overall in Senior with the highest honors in the top level, winning a crystal award in Competitive Large group
- ''Slide'' received third-place overall in Senior Competitive Large
- ''Star Wars'' received second-place overall in Teen Competitive Large Double Platinum
- ''Remix'' received seventh-place overall in Teen Competitive Large
- ''Call Me Mother'' received ninth-place overall in Teen Competitive Small
- ''The Girls'' received sixth-place overall in Junior Performance Small
- ''Elite Clogging'' received fourth-place overall in Teen Competitive Large
- ''LA Love'' received second-place overall in Junior Performance Small
- ''Apologize'' received fifth-place overall in Junior Performance Small
- ''Blazing Starz Clogging'' received ninth-place overall in Mini Performance Small
- ''HF HipHop'' received fourth-place overall in Junior Performance Small
- ''Divergent'' received 10th-place overall in Senior Advanced Duet/Trio
- ''It's OK'' received sixth-place overall in Teen Competitive Duet/Trio
- ''Mafia'' received eighth-place overall in Senior Competitive Duet/Trio
- Emma Brown received eighth-place overall in Teen Competitive Solo
- Jallen Lafevers received fifth-place overall in Junior Competitive Solo
- ''Happy'' received seventh-place overall in Senior Competitive Duet/Trio
- ''All We Got'' received first-place overall in Adult Competitive Duet/Trio
- ''We Don't Talk About Bruno'' received sixth-place overall in Junior Competitive Small
- '''Telephone'' received fifth-place overall in Junior Competitive Small
- ''Lost'' received seventh-place overall in Junior Competitive Small
- The Dance Factory of Morganton LLC received two crystal awards, seven double platinum awards, 15 platinum awards and seven gold awards. This qualifies them for the Showstopper National Finals, which will be held in one of the following cities this summer: Sandusky, Mashantucket, Myrtle Beach, Kissimmee, Anaheim or Galveston.