Students win big at first competition since pandemic

Students with The Dance Factory of Morganton participated in their first competition since March, due the pandemic.
The dancers traveled to Kingsport, Tennessee on Sept. 26 to CCA (Clogging Champions of America) Dance Matrix. The teams earned multiple first-place winnings and had three overall grand champion placements.
“The teams prepared for competition through Zoom and Park classes until we were able to reopen the doors,” said Angela Hensley, office manager at The Dance Factory. “I am so very proud of all the hard work they have put into preparing for this competition. The Dance Factory has qualified all teams to go to nationals, which is CCA Showdown of Champions in Knoxville, Tennessee in January.”
Each team has qualified 2-7 dances placing first, second or third. Following is a list of awards that the dancers won:
Dance Category
» Elite Elementary HipHop: first-place
» High Frequency HipHop: first-place
» HipHop Trio: first place
» TDF Combined (Avatar): first-place
» The Factory Pro HipHop: first-place
» Jr.Elite Contemporary (China’s): first-place
» Elite Contemporary (Emily’s): first place and overall
Clogging Artistic Expression
» TDF Combined Teams (Jumanji): first-place
» TDF Elite (School): first-place and overall
Clogging Moving Traditional Line - TDF Combined Teams: second-place
Clogging Traditional Standing Line – Impulse: second-place
Clogging Moving Line – Impulse: second-place
Clogging Starz Standing Line
» Sparkle Tiny Tots: Silver
» Sparkle Pee-Wee: Silver
» Extreme Energy: Silver
Starz Traditional Line
» Sparkle Pee-Wee: Silver
» Extreme Energy: Silver
Starz Small Team - Extreme Energy: Platinum
Starz Freestyle Solo - Rachel Buchanan: Silver
Starz Traditional Solo - Rachel Buchanan: Gold
Dance Solos and Duos
» Haven Hensley: first-place
» Jonathan Hensley and Leah Lackey: first-place
» Aniyah Code: first-place
» Emma White: first-place and overall
» Belle Seagle: second-place
» Stellar Gateley: third-place
» Raylin Stroupe: first-place
» Maggie Buckner: first-place
Clogging Choreographed Solos
» Presley McCoy: second-place
» Kennedy Denton: first-place
» Brooklyn Beamish: second-place
Additionally, Jonathan Hensley, owner and hip-hop director of The Dance Factory, auditioned for a national team known as “The Lab,” winners of “2018 World of Dance” TV show, and was accepted into the program. The Lab studio is based out of Los Angeles, California. Jonathan will train for a spot on one of the teams. He is currently training on Zoom twice a week until restrictions are lifted.
“We are extremely proud of him and this amazing opportunity,” Angela said. “He has worked extremely hard for this. It was well deserved.
