 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Students win big at first competition since pandemic
0 comments
The Dance Factory of Morganton

Students win big at first competition since pandemic

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Students with The Dance Factory of Morganton participated in their first competition since March, due the pandemic.

The dancers traveled to Kingsport, Tennessee on Sept. 26 to CCA (Clogging Champions of America) Dance Matrix. The teams earned multiple first-place winnings and had three overall grand champion placements.

“The teams prepared for competition through Zoom and Park classes until we were able to reopen the doors,” said Angela Hensley, office manager at The Dance Factory. “I am so very proud of all the hard work they have put into preparing for this competition. The Dance Factory has qualified all teams to go to nationals, which is CCA Showdown of Champions in Knoxville, Tennessee in January.”

Each team has qualified 2-7 dances placing first, second or third. Following is a list of awards that the dancers won:

Dance Category

» Elite Elementary HipHop: first-place

» High Frequency HipHop: first-place

» HipHop Trio: first place

» TDF Combined (Avatar): first-place

» The Factory Pro HipHop: first-place

» Jr.Elite Contemporary (China’s): first-place

» Elite Contemporary (Emily’s): first place and overall

Clogging Artistic Expression

» TDF Combined Teams (Jumanji): first-place

» TDF Elite (School): first-place and overall

Clogging Moving Traditional Line - TDF Combined Teams: second-place

Clogging Traditional Standing Line – Impulse: second-place

Clogging Moving Line – Impulse: second-place

Clogging Starz Standing Line

» Sparkle Tiny Tots: Silver

» Sparkle Pee-Wee: Silver

» Extreme Energy: Silver

Starz Traditional Line

» Sparkle Pee-Wee: Silver

» Extreme Energy: Silver

Starz Small Team - Extreme Energy: Platinum

Starz Freestyle Solo - Rachel Buchanan: Silver

Starz Traditional Solo - Rachel Buchanan: Gold

Dance Solos and Duos

» Haven Hensley: first-place

» Jonathan Hensley and Leah Lackey: first-place

» Aniyah Code: first-place

» Emma White: first-place and overall

» Belle Seagle: second-place

» Stellar Gateley: third-place

» Raylin Stroupe: first-place

» Maggie Buckner: first-place

Clogging Choreographed Solos

» Presley McCoy: second-place

» Kennedy Denton: first-place

» Brooklyn Beamish: second-place

Additionally, Jonathan Hensley, owner and hip-hop director of The Dance Factory, auditioned for a national team known as “The Lab,” winners of “2018 World of Dance” TV show, and was accepted into the program. The Lab studio is based out of Los Angeles, California. Jonathan will train for a spot on one of the teams. He is currently training on Zoom twice a week until restrictions are lifted.

“We are extremely proud of him and this amazing opportunity,” Angela said. “He has worked extremely hard for this. It was well deserved.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert