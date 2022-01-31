Studio pivots to musical theater, changes name

The Dance Factory of Morganton LLC has changed its name to reflect a new focus.
The owners of the dance studio, now called The Dance Factory and Event Center of Morganton, have decided to evolve their program to produce musical theater shows.
“For the past three years, (we) have been doing more dinner shows and larger shows focused more in theater, not recital-based shows,” said Emily Hensley Garrison, co-owner of the studio.
Emily’s parents, Angela and Jeremy Hensley, opened the 7,200-square-foot dance studio at 1110 Carbon City Road in Morganton in 2016 to offer various types of dance instruction. In 2019, the couple transferred ownership of The Dance Factory to Emily and her brother, Jonathan Hensley.
Jonathan serves as director and producer at the studio, according to his biography. He has won multiple awards in hip-hop dance competitions, including a national title in hip-hop choreography for the 2021 National Hip Hop Champion routine “Apocalypse.” He is the 2021 East Coast National Freestyle Battle Senior Soloist Champion. Jonathan trains weekly with The Lab Studios, an internationally acclaimed hip-hop studio based in Los Angeles, California, and has studied with top choreographers in the US, such as Sean Lew, Sienna Lalau, Julian DeGuzman and Geo Hubela. He directed, produced and choreographed The Dance Factory’s “Legends Live” and “Enchanted Christmas” shows.
Emily, a national award-winning choreographer in competitive clogging and open dance, serves as studio director, according to her biography. She has more than a decade of experience in competitive dancing in ballroom, contemporary, clogging, lyrical, jazz and hip-hop. She has choreographed, directed and produced more than a dozen large productions in the past five years, as well as half-time performances for NCAA SoCon and the Harlem Globetrotters. She has won two world titles in Ballroom Theater Arts.
Jonathan and Emily established a partnership between the studio and Carowinds amusement park, becoming event directors for “CCC at Carowinds” and “The Dance Factor,” coming to Carowinds in 2023. They jointly own JE Productions Talent Management Services.
“The Dance Factory has grown so much in six years,” Emily said. “We have grown all our dance programs (and) won national titles in all dance styles. We have traveled to about 10 states winning titles in all the states we have competed in. We have added aerial arts, tumble, gymnastics, ballroom and Lindy Hop, and (added) production classes to our dance programs. We also included a program working with dancers with disabilities through The Outreach (Center) program WOW (Wishes, Opportunities and Wonder).”
“Burke’s Greatest Show” was the studio’s first musical theater production in 2017, followed by “Burke’s Greatest Show on Broadway” in 2018, which featured selections from popular Broadway shows. The studio’s own dinner theatre show, “The Hatfield and McCoy Christmas Show,” debuted in 2019, followed by “Legends Live,” a two-night, sold-out show performed at the Old Rock School in Valdese in 2021.
“Our Christmas show this year was ‘Enchanted Christmas,’ which was based off Disney movies,” Emily said. “This was the largest performance we have done that incorporated over 120 costume changes. After hearing from multiple judges (that) we are more a theater company than just a normal dance studio, that pushed us even more to switch over and focus more on starting and growing the program larger.”
Lani Reece and Kassi Powell work with Jonathan and Emily in the studio’s musical theatre program.
Reece serves as a director and instructor at the studio, according to her biography. She has performed at Walt Disney World at Disney Springs, Florida; Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri; Dollywood in Tennessee; and Carowinds. She served for two years on the Clogging Champions of America Youth Leadership Council, and was nominated and placed with the Clogging Champions of America All Pro Team for three years.
Powell, also a director and instructor with the studio, is the reigning Showstoppers East Coast National Champion for Open Jazz ages 20-29, according to her biography. She was part of the senior hip-hop team that won Showstoppers Overall Senior National Champions. She is trained in jazz, contemporary, heels, musical theatre, hip-hop and acro. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Physical Education and Health K-12 with teacher licensure at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, serving on the school’s cheer team for five years and dance company for a year. She served as a coach with Edge Cheer and Dance, Epic Cheer and NCA. She has traveled all over teaching cheer camps to multiple schools and all-star teams, as well as judging competitions. She has won many titles and competitions throughout the dance and cheer world.
The Hensleys, Reece and Powell are planning a banner year for the studio with three upcoming productions:
- “The Greatest Showman” in June 2022
- “The Haunted Theatre” in October 2022
- “The Christmas Dance” in December 2022
“The shows are going to be amazing, with singing, acting and dancing,” Emily said. “The students will be training in costumes, props, choreography, music, lights, staging, setting and building props, music lineups and more.”
Jonathan will be the main director/producer of the shows. The studio invites people from 5 years old to adults to audition. They will host auditions from 4-5:30 p.m. every Tuesday until Feb.15. The auditions will include script reading, singing, dancing and acting.
“We try to express to upcoming students (that) this is a full commitment if you dance and do theater,” Emily said. “Some of our students are in the studio eight or more hours a week. I tell parents when they sign up, ‘This isn’t the normal “dance class to recital at the end” studio.’ Even the young students are here three to four hours a week.”
The studio plans to host guest instructors and workshops with choreographers from Disney, Dollywood and New York.
“Bringing in different instructors from different levels of experience helps students grow even more,” Emily said. “The benefits from learning the production/theater class will be what putting on a show is all about.”
For more information, visit thedancefactoryandeventcenter.com, call 828-334-7941 or email thedancefactory2016@gmail.com.
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.