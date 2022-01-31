Studio pivots to musical theater, changes name

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Our Christmas show this year was ‘Enchanted Christmas,’ which was based off Disney movies,” Emily said. “This was the largest performance we have done that incorporated over 120 costume changes. After hearing from multiple judges (that) we are more a theater company than just a normal dance studio, that pushed us even more to switch over and focus more on starting and growing the program larger.”

Lani Reece and Kassi Powell work with Jonathan and Emily in the studio’s musical theatre program.

Reece serves as a director and instructor at the studio, according to her biography. She has performed at Walt Disney World at Disney Springs, Florida; Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri; Dollywood in Tennessee; and Carowinds. She served for two years on the Clogging Champions of America Youth Leadership Council, and was nominated and placed with the Clogging Champions of America All Pro Team for three years.