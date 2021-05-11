Studio welcomes new dance teachers

Sherri’s School of Dance in Morganton has welcomed two new talented dance teachers.

Rebecca Toscano has 20 years of dance experience as a student of dance and teacher with 15 years teaching at Dance Connection in her hometown and recently three years teaching for Studio K before the pandemic forced their closure.

“Rebecca shares a passion for teaching dance and building character, confidence and pride in young women,” said Sherri McGimsey, owner of the dance studio. “I am excited to bring this level of expertise to Sherri’s School of Dance to bring our dancers the very best!”

Shanise Little, a Concord native, is a former student at Rhythm Dance Studio. She began her dance training at age 2, learning tap, jazz, ballet, lyrical and hip hop. She joined the dance team at East Carolina University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology, with a concentration in health fitness. She is entering her fourth year as an Atlanta Falcons cheerleader and captain.

“Dance has always been her light, joy and driving force, and she hopes to share her many stories of her experience to help everyone grow to be not only a great dancer, but to a great individual as well,” McGimsey said.