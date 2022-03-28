Study finds cryptocurrency ripe for fraud, financial loss

ASHEVILLE – Cryptocurrency is the hot new trend in investing, and much is still not understood about this buzzy, volatile digital payment system that does not rely on banks to verify transactions.

This has created a fertile environment for scams, according to a new in-depth investigative study by the Better Business Bureau.

“A virtual tug of war exists between the legitimate and fraudulent use of cryptocurrency,” officials with the agency said.

The study, “Cryptocurrency Scams: BBB study finds lack of regulation and consumer education results in dramatic increase in fraud and financial losses,” examines the many facets of cryptocurrency and the variety of ways criminals are exploiting the cryptocurrency market to steal from investors and victims of common scams. To read the full study, visit https://bit.ly/3iE6qDE.

Cryptocurrency is a form of digital money whereby encryption technology can enable anyone anywhere to send and receive payments. It does not exist in a physical form, such as paper money, but as lines of computer code, supported by a decentralized computer system known as blockchain and stored in a “crypto wallet.”

Bitcoin, developed in 2009, is the most popular form of cryptocurrency, available for purchase at tens of thousands of Bitcoin ATMs and increasingly accepted as payment in certain retail transactions.

Ethereum is the second most common cryptocurrency and is centrally involved in the increasingly popular non-fungible tokens, digital assets such as pictures or music purchased with cryptocurrency as an investment. Critically, cryptocurrency operates outside the traditional banking system and is not subject to the same protections as bank deposits or credit card transactions.

Reports from victims of large financial losses to cryptocurrency related scams are skyrocketing. In 2021, BBB received more than 2,400 complaints with monetary losses of nearly $8 million involving cryptocurrency companies. BBB Scam Tracker reports about crypto scams numbered more than 1,200 in 2021 and likewise totaled nearly $8 million in losses. Scam Tracker reports to BBB tripled between 2019 and 2021, and reported losses tripled over the last two years.

Many victims report that after purchasing cryptocurrency, they were directed to websites where they had to create an account in order to monitor their investments. The websites are sophisticated, with many offering live customer service chats. But victims who want to withdraw their “earnings” are told they must contribute more money to cover taxes, commissions or other fees. Ultimately, they can never withdraw money.

A consumer told BBB that she began learning about Bitcoin investing in the summer of 2021, reaching out via WhatsApp to an investing service she saw mentioned repeatedly in the comments of a YouTube video about Bitcoin. The woman was instructed to buy $1,500 in Bitcoin via CashApp. Ten days later, she received a screenshot displaying an account balance of more than $7,300. However, when she decided to withdraw her earnings, she was told to pay a 10% commission and a broker’s fee of more than $800. After she paid both, she received an email instructing her to pay an additional sum of nearly $1,200 to withdraw her money. She concluded it was a scam and reported it to BBB.

BBB Scam Tracker data shows that cryptocurrency scams most commonly originate on social media, with the FTC noting that 25% of crypto fraud reported in 2021 began on social media. Scammers may impersonate a victim’s friends to tell them about their success in crypto investing, or they may make Facebook posts promising big gains.

Cryptocurrency figures prominently in other scams as well. Law enforcement and BBB report that romance scammers have begun convincing their victims to invest in cryptocurrency via sophisticated fake apps, disappearing with the money when the victim attempts to withdraw proceeds.

Ransomware scams also demand cryptocurrency as payment in many cases, BBB’s study notes. BBB Scam Tracker data shows that cryptocurrency also is a commonly requested payment method in fraudulent online sales, advance fee loan scams, employment scams, extortion scams, government impostor fees and more. Illicit transactions on the so-called dark web are often conducted using cryptocurrency, and it is used in money laundering.

Law enforcement agencies have pursued cases involving large cryptocurrency losses and the use of cryptocurrency in criminal activity. The U.S. Department of Justice has made arrests this year in cases involving billions of dollars in cryptocurrency laundering.