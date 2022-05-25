Study ranks Western Piedmont nationally

A recent study of 801 community colleges ranked Western Piedmont Community College among the 20 top community colleges in the nation.

The study, conducted by SmartAsset, an online financial advisory firm, ranked colleges based on three metrics: student to faculty ratio, graduation and transfer rate and cost of tuition and fees. The data for the study came from the Integrated Postsecondary Data System (IPEDS) for the 2020-21 school year. Western Piedmont ranked No. 18 on the list out of the 801 schools evaluated.

According to Susan Berley, vice president for student success and support services, Western Piedmont is proud to be recognized for providing a high-quality education at a reasonable cost.

“We are a smaller institution and one of the things that we’re really proud of is that individualized attention that we’re able to provide for our students,” she said.

With a 10:1 ratio, WPCC ranked in the top 5% nationally in this metric, according to SmartAsset Spokesperson Mark LoCastro.

Western Piedmont also significantly out-paced national and regional averages in graduation/transfer rate. Berley explained graduation and transfer statistics for community colleges are often taken together because many students begin pursuing a degree at a community college and then transfer to a four-year institution to complete their work.

“Many of our students will start with us and take their general education courses and then transfer to a four-year institution,” she said. “And when we look at our transfer data, students who start with us and then move on to a four-year institution are doing as well or better as those students who started at the four-year institution.”

Berley said the graduation/transfer rate says a lot about an institution’s commitment to providing a high-quality education and its willingness to support students and they complete their course work. She cited several programs available to help students stay on track and complete their education.

“We’re excited that we’re moving to this new model of advising students where it includes not only and academic advisor but also a success coach,” she said.

Berley said the success coach works with the student throughout their time at Western Piedmont to motivate and help remove barriers to their education.

According to the SmartAsset study, WPCC also placed very high in affordability. At an average of $2,577 per year for first-time, fulltime degree seeking student Western Piedmont placed in the top 20%.

“Affordability is key part of student success,” said WPCC President Joel Welch. “For every student, their best opportunity for success, affordability is a part of that.”

According to Dori Barron, director of financial aid, community colleges also make financial aid available to students who are still unable to afford the cost of school, citing recent data showing 60-70% of Western Piedmont students receiving federal Pell grants.

“The assistance goes much further at the community college level,” she said. “A student who is receiving financial aid at a community college is going to get the full cost of their tuition paid with money left over for books and money left over for some other living expenses.”

Welch sees one of the college’s primary roles as helping people lift themselves out of cycles of generational poverty.

“We are unabashedly about economic mobility,” he said. “We believe that the community college and education is the best way to do that. We can change people's lives, transform them and break that generational poverty and do that through good, solid livable wage jobs.”

Welch said being a part of the North Carolina Community College System has helped them achieve these goals.

“We have the best community college system in the nation,” he said.

Welch also lauded the support of local leaders from Burke County and the BCPS school system.

“We have had very good support from our county commission and our local industries and businesses and a great partnership with our school district,” he said.

According to Berley, while it is gratifying to be recognized for excellence in these three metrics, they don’t tell the whole story. She pointed to a more comprehensive study done by the Aspen Institute showing Western Piedmont ranking well above national and state averages in eight of 10 metrics including graduation/transfer rate and credentials awarded.

The Aspen Institute study also gave WPCC high marks for diversity, highlighting the institution’s high percentage of students of color and students from low-income backgrounds.

Berley expects a bright future for Western Piedmont citing the Aspen Institute study’s improvement score, which shows the institution being among the nation’s best in terms of growth over the last five years.

Welch also pointed to the Emsi Burning Glass Economic Impact study which showed WPCC students gaining $5.10 in lifetime earnings for every dollar invested in their education.

The Emsi study also showed the college having a significant financial impact on the entire community, adding $118.7 million to the local economy and supporting one in 15 Burke County jobs. Welch expects this kind of impact to grow with the future addition of the Regional Skilled Trade Solutions Center, which is now under construction.

“You look at carpentry, plumbing, electrical, HVAC, all of these, you can earn life sustaining wages, all have good opportunities for advancement, so that will increase the return on investment,” Welch said.

