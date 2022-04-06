Study reveals pandemic learning loss in Burke, across state

In March, the N.C. Department of Public Instruction’s Office of Learning Recovery and Acceleration presented state lawmakers with a preliminary report on learning loss in North Carolina.

The picture across the state, just as it was when 2020-21 test scores were released in September, is bleak, showing the toll that more than a year of pandemic-related shutdowns, precautions and family challenges have taken on student proficiency.

Across the state, proficiency levels among fourth- through eighth-grade students fell by double-digit margins in math and reading, according to the September results. Among minority and low-income students, the results were even worse, further demonstrating the pandemic’s role in widening the achievement gap in North Carolina.

In Burke County, the picture was mixed. While proficiency rates among fourth- through eighth-grade students dropped by double-digit margins in math and reading between 2019 and 2021, the losses here were not as drastic as those experienced statewide.

Karen Auton, Burke County Public Schools assistant superintendent, credits the district’s quick reaction to the new challenges posed by the pandemic as a key factor that allowed it to minimize losses.

“We recognized early on that our teachers needed support and training in effectively delivering instruction in a remote and semi-remote Plan B setting,” Auton said. “We also recognized that parent and family communication was essential early on and made that a top priority and expectation for our teachers and instructional staff.”

Despite the positive news, proficiency rates among Burke County students still fell dramatically in most areas, according to the 2021 test results.

Last year, only 40% of Burke County fourth- through eighth-grade students achieved proficiency in math and only 46% in reading. This is a dramatic downturn from 2019, when 60% achieved proficiency in math and 59% in reading. Despite the drop, Burke County students did remain narrowly ahead of state averages in both areas.

Statewide, pandemic-related learning loss was most dramatic among minority students and those from economically disadvantaged families. The number of fourth- through eighth-grade students from economically disadvantaged families achieving proficiency in math declined by 48% between 2019 and 2021, according to test results. This compares with a drop of 28% among students who did not come from economically disadvantaged homes in the same period.

Burke County managed to buck the statewide trend, seeing a 37.7% drop in math proficiency among economically disadvantaged fourth through eight graders compared with a 30% drop in proficiency among those who are not. Across the board, statistics like this show that while the achievement gap in Burke County did widen, the inequities were not as dramatic as those seen in many other North Carolina districts.

Auton said the district’s focus on parental and family communication was particularly impactful for minority students and those from economically disadvantaged families.

“The silver lining that came out of the pandemic was the development of those parental partnerships, so we’d like to hold onto that strategy and continue to make that a focus,” she said. “I certainly think it made a difference in the achievement gap,”

Still, as in schools across the state, the achievement gap in Burke County is significant. In 2021, only 33% of economically disadvantaged fourth through eighth graders in Burke County achieved proficiency in math compared with 51% of those who did not come from an economically disadvantaged homes. Additionally, only 20% of Black fourth- through eighth-grade students passed the state math test compared with 45% of white students. Similar gaps exist in reading proficiency as well, according to state reports.

Ross Rumbaugh, director of testing and accountability for Burke County Public Schools, acknowledged that the decline in proficiency among its students is troubling but said that proficiency statistics do not tell the whole story. He cited another measure, Educator Value Added Assessment System, which he said provides a more accurate picture of the job Burke County educators are doing.

Rumbaugh explained that the system tracks growth by measuring each student against themselves and focuses on the growth of the individual student, not just group proficiency levels.

Detractors have pointed out that the system can actually mask educational inequities among economically disadvantaged students by factoring out variables such as race and socio-economic status that have been shown to increase the achievement gap. Still, Rumbaugh insisted that the system is a critical tool for measuring a district’s success and one that the county’s schools lean on heavily to assess and train teachers.

“EVAAS, the growth tool that measures teacher impact on student learning isn’t perfect, but it is the fairest tool we’ve had in education at leveling the playing field between affluent schools and those that serve our most needy students,” he said.

According to Rumbaugh, Burke County’s EVAAS statistics are encouraging.

“All math growth in grades five through eight exceeded expected growth, which puts BCPS in the top 20% of schools in the state for math growth,” he said. “All reading growth in grades three through eight exceeded or met growth.”

Auton said the data demonstrates the commitment of Burke County teachers and administrators to the success of their students.

“The growth data released also gave us an indication of how well we grew our students academically compared to others across the state,” she said. “It was satisfying to know that our teachers rose to the occasion.”

Still, Auton admitted there is work to be done, saying that it may take years to overcome the losses experienced as a result of the pandemic shutdowns. She said the district is currently implementing plans to increase the number of certified staff, offer targeted support to teachers and principals, offer remediation in every school and address the mental health crisis among students, teachers and staff. She believes these measures will help put the district back on track and reverse the losses experienced in 2020 and 2021, but cautioned that it would take time.

“I think we’re going to continue to make steady gains,” she said. “I don’t think it’s something we can overcome in one year’s time. I think it’s going to take several years, but our hope is that we can eventually close it.”

