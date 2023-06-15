As summer begins, Morganton Parks and Recreation Department has numerous opportunities to get you outdoors and moving. A variety of different sports, events and the summer kid’s camp are available.

Mountain View Recreation Center

Archery Class will be held Aug. 8 through Sept. 17 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-5 p.m. Age range is 8-12 years old. Cost is $30 for city residents or $40 for non-city residents.

Summer Kid’s Camp will be held Monday through Friday on June 12-July 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Age range is 8-13. Cost is $60 per week for city residents and $70 per week for non-city residents.

Collett Street Recreation Center

Corn Hole League registration is from June 5-July 5. Ages 18 and older as of July 1. Cost is $50 per team. Each team has two players.

Adaptive Programs will have a Movie & Pizza Night on June 28 from 5-7 p.m. showing the movie Free Birds. There will also be a Canvas Painting Class July 26 from 2-4 p.m. Both of these events are free.

Tennis lessons will be held June 12-23, June 26-July 7, July 10-21, July 24 - Aug. 4 and Aug. 7-18. Age range is 4-17 years old. Cost is $30 for city residents and $40 for non-city residents per two week session. Lessons will be held Monday through Friday of the above weeks with a choice between an 8:30 a.m. or 9:30 a.m. slot.

Swim lessons will be held June 19-30, July 3-14 and July 17-28. Age range is 4-17 years old. Cost is $40 for city residents and $50 for non-city residents per two week session. Lessons will be held Monday through Friday with a choice between three 45 minute slots of 10 a.m., 10:45 a.m. or 5:30 p.m.

Looking for even more fun? Make your way to one of our splash pads located at Martha’s Park (240 N. College St.) or Martin Luther King Jr. Park (111 Alphabet Lane). These kid-friendly water features will keep them happy and cool for hours.

There are several picnic shelters available for rent at multiple park locations. To reserve a picnic shelter, swing by the Collett Street Recreation Center at 300 Collett St. or call 828-438-5350. For more picnic shelter information, visit https://www.morgantonparksandrec.com/parksrec/page/picnic-shelter-rentals

The Catawba River Greenway has been a destination for those near and far away for years. If you need a relaxing walk with the sound of flowing water, the greenway is the place to be. The full walk is a total of 3.8 miles that is fully paved and handicap accessible. Along the walk you will come by the Morganton Soccer Complex which houses a dog park, soccer and lacrosse field, Pétanque court, picnic shelter and playground. For more information about the Catawba River Greenway, visit https://www.morgantonparksandrec.com/parksrec/page/about-morganton-greenway-system.

To stay up-to-date with all activities within the city of Morganton Parks and Recreation, like the Facebook page “City of Morganton Parks & Recreation” and visit www.morgantonparksandrec.com.