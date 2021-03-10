Summer camp registration opens

COLFAX — From the city block to the suburban backyard to the backcountry, Girl Scouts has a long and storied history of getting girls outdoors. This summer, Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont will continue to build on the outdoors tradition by offering safe, in-person day and overnight camping options and virtual camp programming at its three resident camp properties.

Offerings are open to all girls in kindergarten through 12th grade and will include day and overnight in-person camp and horse programs (for rising first through 12th graders), multiday virtual sessions girls can do from home (for all grades) and Kamp Kits with outdoor, interactive programming sent straight to a girl’s door.

All in-person sessions will follow current COVID-19 guidelines to keep all girls and staff safe, and camps will operate at 50% capacity for the summer.

“We know that outdoor experiences have the power to change girls’ lives,” said Gayle Rose, chief operating officer for Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont. “Girl Scout camp gives girls a chance to be a part of a special sisterhood where they can explore new things, be themselves and grow confident in their abilities. We are excited that we are able to offer both in-person and virtual programs for our girls this summer, giving families an option for what they feel most comfortable with.”