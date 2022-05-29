Summer camps available to middle school students

Burke County Schools has announced its GearUp Summer Camps for rising seventh, eighth and ninth graders.
The camps will run throughout the month of June and will take place at various locations in the county. According to the district’s website, there are four options for this year as well as summer bus tours to various locations such as UNCG and The Civil Rights Museum. The camps and bus tours are free to BCPS students, but transportation to and from the camps will not be provided. This year’s summer camps include:
- Get Into Gear, Gain a New Career Sewing Camp June 6-7 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hosted by The Industrial Commons, this camp will give students a tour of The Industrial Commons and allow students to create their own sewing project, engage in short workshops and enjoy an ice cream party.
- Be A Trep Summer Camp, June 13-16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Liberty Middle School. This entrepreneurship, leadership and business skills camp will teach students “techniques to turn ideas into products or careers.” After the camp, students will pitch their ideas to a panel of judges in a competitive setting.
- Destination STEM Carowinds on Monday, June 27, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Freedom High School. During this camp students will learn the science behind force and motion, explore the history of roller coasters and create their own roller coaster project.
- Destination Department of Transportation STEM Camp, June 28-30 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Freedom High School. This camp will allow students to explore the history behind transportation, engage in several STEM projects and include a visit to the North Carolina Transportation Museum in Spencer.
People are also reading…
For more information on GearUp Camps for BCPS middle school students, visit www.burke.k12.nc.us.