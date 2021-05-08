Summer concert series lineup announced, starting May 28

VALDESE — Like so many other things in 2020, the town of Valdese’s annual Family Friday Nights summer concert series was put on the backburner by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But it’s back for 2021.

The town has announced its concert dates for this summer’s 15-installment series, including an Independence Day celebration and back-to-back nights during the town’s Waldensian Festival.

“We are so excited to be returning for the summer season after a very quiet 2020,” said Morrissa Angi, the town’s community affairs director, said in a release. “This season will bring back local favorites and will also debut several new talents. We also want to assure the community all COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in practice as we begin to celebrate summer.”

According to the release, on Monday, May 3, the Valdese Town Council made the unanimous decision to move the concert series to a larger venue in effort to accommodate crowd restrictions and social distancing best practices with the coronavirus in mind. The town decided that the concert series would be moved to the field located behind the Old Rock from May 28 to June 25.

The change will not affect the Independence Day celebration or Waldensian Festival events.