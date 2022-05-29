Summer reading program to offer fun activities

Staff at the Burke County Public Library are planning a variety of fun experiences to engage the community in reading during its annual summer reading program.

The program will be offered at all three library branches in Morganton, Valdese and Hildebran and will be split into three tracks to serve residents of all ages - children, young adult and adult. Registration is open for all programs.

Children’s summer reading program

The children’s summer reading program will run from June 13 to July 31, according to Brandy Huffman, youth services program coordinator. The theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.”

Huffman said the children’s program has been separated into two different age groups, one for children from birth to age 5, and the other one for children ages 3-12.

“If your child meets the criteria for two groups (ex. age 4), you are encouraged to choose the group that is most appropriate for them,” Huffman said.

Both groups will keep track of the minutes they spend reading.

“We will be tracking reading via ReadSquared again this summer,” Huffman said. “ReadSquared may be accessed through a browser or by the mobile app. To access the browser link, visit http://bcpls.readsquared.com/. The mobile version may be downloaded from your phone’s app store. All participants wishing to participate this summer will need to register with ReadSquared.”

She said the difference in the two children’s groups will be the prizes they are awarded. The younger group will be eligible to win finger puppets, rubber ducks and a board book.

“For our older kids, we are introducing our new ‘Read ‘N Bead’ program,” Huffman said. “Each registered child will get a chain and tag to decorate this summer. As they read, they will earn beads (and more tags) to decorate their chains. The more minutes spent reading, the more (and different kinds of) beads they can choose.”

The library will continue to offer its usual story times to supplement children’s reading:

Baby Bookworms: birth to 23 months

Terrific Tots: 2 year olds

Preschool Pals: 3-5 year olds

Library Explorers: kindergarten to second grade

Cool Kids: third to fifth grades

Visit bcpls.org for a story times schedule or call the library at 828-764-9260.

The library will provide digital activities for kids through the Page Turners program, available within the ReadSquared app.

“The Morganton Public Library will also host a drop-in craft night each Wednesday where participants can do the week's Page Turner Adventures craft and watch the week's Featured Show,” Huffman said.

In addition, the library will provide special educational events for children throughout the summer, including presentations by park rangers and staff at the Schiele Museum, a Kindermusik performance, an interactive Shakespeare drama geared toward kids, a fishing excursion at South Mountains State Park and a foam party. Some events will require advanced registration. For more information or to register, contact the library at 828-764-9260 or email brandy.huffman@burke.nc.org.

Young Adult Summer Reading Program

The young adult summer reading program runs from June 13 to July 30, and is open to rising middle, middle and high school students, according to Lizzie Whisnant, young adult program coordinator. The theme is "Magic, Monsters & Muses @ Your Library."

She explained how participants will track their reading.

“When teens get on READSquared, whether it's accessing their old account or registering for a new one, they will choose a team - Team Greek, Team Roman or Team Norse,” Whisnant said. “Every book that they read, program they attend and activity they complete on the app will earn them and their team points all summer long. For every 30 points a teen earns, they can trade those points in on their app for a raffle ticket for the prize they want.”

She said there is no limit on how many points participants can earn to purchase tickets.

“Teens can put all their tickets in for the same prize or different prizes to spread out their chances of winning,” Whisnant said.

Prizes will include two Nintendo Switch Lites, subscriptions to Netflix and Audible and various gift baskets.

“There will be additional prizes for most books read, most points earned, and if a teen is on the winning team, then they will be entered in for even more prizes,” Whisnant said.

Activities offered will include weekly crafts, movies and games.

“We'll be making everything from Lightning in a Bottle to DIY Laurel Wreath Crowns, playing extreme games of Capture the Flag and Water Balloon Wars,” Whisnant said.

Other fun events planned include a tie-dye toga party, a murder-mystery party and a Mario Kart tournament.

“Most of the programs offered are open programs, which means there is no pre-registration required,” Whisnant said. “For the programs that do require pre-registration, they can sign-up by contacting me.”

For more information or a program schedule, visit bcpls.org or contact Whisnant at 828-764-9273 or lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Adult summer reading program

The adult summer reading program runs from June 13 to July 30 and is open to all adults in the community, according to Danielle Townsend, adult program coordinator. The theme is “Discover Wonderland @ Your Library,” based on the novel, “Alice in Wonderland.”

“Some program highlights include book discussions, crafts featuring vintage teacups, and we are excited to offer a beginner’s welding class with Sam’s Recycled Art in Valdese,” Townsend said. “We will also be offering ranger programs for all ages again this year at South Mountains State Park and Lake James State Park as well.”

Adults will track their books read and programs attended at bcpls.readsquared.com or on the Readsquared app. The library’s website, bcpls.org, includes instructions on how to register on ReadSquared. Participants must be registered on ReadSquared to register for programs. Prizes will be awarded for most books read, most programs attended and more. Prizes will include books, “Alice in Wonderland” themed merchandise, specialty teas and gift cards.

Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.