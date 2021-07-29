Summer series continues with Little Johnny Trailer Trash

VALDESE — This Friday night, the town of Valdese will welcome back a Valdese Family Friday Nights summer concert series favorite, Little Johnny Trailer Trash.
Guests are invited to join the fun at Temple Field, located behind the Old Rock School, on Friday from 7-10 p.m. for another night of music in the series.
Little Johnny Trailer Trash hails from the Piedmont of North Carolina and infuses traditional and contemporary music with a touch of bluegrass, rock and Americana. Americana Music best describes the band with simple, true and catchy tunes that make fans want to tap their feet and sing along. Soaring harmonies and smooth melodies help fill out the band’s sound.
Little Johnny Trailer Trash recently was featured as a Top 32 band on CMT’s show called “CMT’s Music City Madness,” which featured the original song, “They Sang Country.” The band is currently touring the Carolinas and recording its upcoming CD between shows.
Little Johnny Trailer Trash members include Johnny Scott Connell (lead vocals), Jay DeVine (guitars/vocals/mandolin/harmonica), Jamey Taylor (bass guitar) and Joe Husko (drums/vocals). Together, the band performs more than 175 shows a year.
The group’s sound can be described as a bit of Merle Haggard mixed with some Bon Jovi with a little Lynyrd Skynyrd added in, and the result is Little Johnny Trailer Trash.
“We encourage attendees to make dinner plans at one of the several downtown restaurants, or even grab takeout and bring it with you to the show,” said Morrissa Angi, director of community affairs for the town of Valdese. “Downtown Valdese offers a wide variety of shops and restaurants for attendees to browse and enjoy. Families are encouraged to check out the new additions to the concert “kid zone,” including a giant Jenga set, corn hole, a Connect Four game, a bowling set and Frisbee tic-tac-toe.”
Concessions will be for sale during the concert, sponsored this week by the Pilot Club of Valdese. For further information about events in Valdese and the full Concerts at the Rock schedule, go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.