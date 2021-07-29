Summer series continues with Little Johnny Trailer Trash

VALDESE — This Friday night, the town of Valdese will welcome back a Valdese Family Friday Nights summer concert series favorite, Little Johnny Trailer Trash.

Guests are invited to join the fun at Temple Field, located behind the Old Rock School, on Friday from 7-10 p.m. for another night of music in the series.

Little Johnny Trailer Trash hails from the Piedmont of North Carolina and infuses traditional and contemporary music with a touch of bluegrass, rock and Americana. Americana Music best describes the band with simple, true and catchy tunes that make fans want to tap their feet and sing along. Soaring harmonies and smooth melodies help fill out the band’s sound.

Little Johnny Trailer Trash recently was featured as a Top 32 band on CMT’s show called “CMT’s Music City Madness,” which featured the original song, “They Sang Country.” The band is currently touring the Carolinas and recording its upcoming CD between shows.

Little Johnny Trailer Trash members include Johnny Scott Connell (lead vocals), Jay DeVine (guitars/vocals/mandolin/harmonica), Jamey Taylor (bass guitar) and Joe Husko (drums/vocals). Together, the band performs more than 175 shows a year.