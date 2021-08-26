Summer series resumes with Michael Cosner and The Fugitives

VALDESE — The town of Valdese will welcome Michael Cosner and The Fugitives to the stage on Temple Field, behind the Old Rock School, this Friday night from 7-10 p.m. at part of the Valdese Family Friday Nights summer concert series.
In modern days, when electronic drum beats and heavily distorted guitars have become the norm in country music, Cosner is a throwback. Steel guitar and Telecaster “chicken pickin’” reign supreme in his music. As a songwriter, themes like love, faith and family form the foundation of his songs.
Cosner began performing when he was 7 years old. His first performance was in Mocksville when he performed “Cryin’ My Heart Out Over You” with his father’s band. In 1998, after graduating from college, he became the front man for a very successful regionally touring band called Native Son. During this time, Cosner learned the necessary skills to be a lead vocalist and entertainer.
In 2001, Cosner left Native Son to focus on songwriting. In 2007, he met and teamed with hit songwriter/producer Byron Hill to write songs and music for an independent film. Since then, they have continued to work together. In March 2012, with Hill producing, Cosner recorded “Stay Country,” his first collection of original material. In March 2013, he was signed to the Nashville based independent label BHP Recordings.
Subsequently, “Stay Country” was released to digital and retail outlets. In June 2016, Cosner’s song “Kickin’ it Down the Road” was picked up by Mickey Gilley to be the title track of his new album. Another of Cosner’s songs, “Carry On,” has been recorded by Norwegian country music star Ottar Johansen.
Over the years, Cosner has shared the stage with many great national artists, including Gary Allan, Shenandoah, Tim McGraw, Lee Ann Womack, Sara Evans, Marty Stuart, Gene Watson, Marty Raybon, Sawyer Brown, Lee Greenwood, Bill Anderson, Wade Hayes, Jim Lauderdale, The Time Jumpers, Mickey Gilley, Joe Diffie, Billy “Crash” Craddock, The Malpass Brothers and many others.
Guests can plan a visit to Valdese this Friday night by visiting the downtown district for many great eats and shopping. For those who like a snack during the concert, concessions will be for sale provided by the Heritage Middle School PTO and a 50/50 raffle will be offered. This event is free for all to enjoy. Patrons can bring a lawn chair and picnic blanket and plan to spend the evening with a great night of music.
The Valdese Family Friday Nights summer concert series is sponsored by Farris Insurance Agency, Settlemyre Nursery and Los Compadres Mexican Restaurant. For more information about events in Valdese and the full Family Friday Nights schedule, go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.