Summer series resumes with Michael Cosner and The Fugitives

VALDESE — The town of Valdese will welcome Michael Cosner and The Fugitives to the stage on Temple Field, behind the Old Rock School, this Friday night from 7-10 p.m. at part of the Valdese Family Friday Nights summer concert series.

In modern days, when electronic drum beats and heavily distorted guitars have become the norm in country music, Cosner is a throwback. Steel guitar and Telecaster “chicken pickin’” reign supreme in his music. As a songwriter, themes like love, faith and family form the foundation of his songs.

Cosner began performing when he was 7 years old. His first performance was in Mocksville when he performed “Cryin’ My Heart Out Over You” with his father’s band. In 1998, after graduating from college, he became the front man for a very successful regionally touring band called Native Son. During this time, Cosner learned the necessary skills to be a lead vocalist and entertainer.

In 2001, Cosner left Native Son to focus on songwriting. In 2007, he met and teamed with hit songwriter/producer Byron Hill to write songs and music for an independent film. Since then, they have continued to work together. In March 2012, with Hill producing, Cosner recorded “Stay Country,” his first collection of original material. In March 2013, he was signed to the Nashville based independent label BHP Recordings.