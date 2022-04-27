Summer Theatre Camp for kids coming to Morganton

CoMMA Performing Arts Center is pleased to announce the second annual Theatre Camp at CoMMA for kids ages 5-14. The camp will be offered in two sessions this year, July 18-22 and July 25-29, daily from 9 a.m. to noon.

The five-day camp for kids will explore theatrical skills, projection, stage presence, character development, singing and dance. Each week will culminate with all students in a performance on the stage at CoMMA at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 22, and 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 29. There will be no charge for the performances.

Age groups are: 5 to 7; 8 to 10; and 11 to 14 with a maximum of 10 students per age group. Applications are taken on a first-come, first-serve basis. The cost is $50 per student.

CoMMA has lined up a very talented group of teachers to lead the camp. Each teacher has a tremendous background in theater both locally and nationally. Acting teachers are Susan Cato-Chapman, Derek Long and Meredith Potter. The dance teacher will be Kesha Nichols, and vocals will be Marny Pritchard.

To obtain an application, camp rules and bios on each teacher, go to commaonline.org. For questions or more information, call 433-7469.

“With limited slots available, we expect it to fill up fast," said CoMMA Director Sharon Jablonski. “CoMMA hosts everything from puppeteers to nationally and internationally known musicians to Broadway shows. And I am excited to say we will soon be announcing our 37th season.

CoMMA is located at 401 S. College St., Morganton.