Summertime pleasures - Burke County Notebook

There are many differences in summer pastimes from five decades ago to today. Some of my fondest memories from my childhood breaks from school are shared by others, but some may be unique to “raised in the country” kids.

We hiked often, either to the top of Shortoff Mountain over-looking Linville Gorge or across the South Mountains. When we headed north on N.C. 181, it was usually short hikes to Upper or Lower Creek Falls. We ventured further to Sliding Rock Falls near Brevard or a lesser known place to slide near Roan Mountain. We packed lunch and had a lot of picnics, quite often at the Barkhouse Picnic area off N.C. 181 or near the Blue Ridge Parkway or Linville Caverns. We loved to make the drive to higher elevations when the mountain wild huckleberries were ripe.

Cool water and hot weather just go together. In lieu of having a pool at home, the search for sparkling water, either cascading over smooth rocks or lapping the shores of Lake James, was constant. The crowds that jumped into those crystal mountain streams were noisy, and if you were ever able to find a hidden pool of your own, eventually others discovered it also, and a well-beaten path shouted the location to everyone.

One of my favorite memories was making homemade ice cream. Our ice was bought in solid blocks, and we chipped it for the ice cream freezer with an ice pick. We had a 6-quart hand-turned freezer, and because I was too young to crank it, my job was to fold a towel and lay it on top of the gear box and sit on it to keep it from twisting. I remember that fresh pineapple will not freeze, and that blackberries make a gorgeous purple ice cream. We had a Cocker Spaniel that to all who heard could bark the words, “ice cream.” We eventually bought an electric freezer and really felt like uptown folks.

When our vast garden produced, we were allowed to eat any vegetable we wanted. I liked to put salt on a raw potato or turnip and take a bite. I ate carrots and radishes just because I was always hungry, and store-bought snacks at my house were almost nonexistent. I found out that no matter how many honeysuckle drops you pulled from a blossom and placed on your tongue, it did not stave off hunger.

Going fishing helped pass the long summer days. We had friends with ponds and fished off the shoreline of Lake James. I still wonder why the people on shore try to cast far out and the ones in boats try to cast close to shore.

We also caught lightning bugs (fireflies) after dark and put them into a mason jar, June bugs in the day and tied a thread to a leg to see them fly in a circle. I tried to let them go unharmed. We picked buckets of blackberries, along with picking up a vast number of chiggers. I learned to avoid poison ivy and spotted that three-leaved danger before anyone else.

One of life’s greatest savory memories was fried apple pies. My Grandma Taylor dried her own apples to make them to sell at the Fresh Air Market in downtown Morganton. My dad built wood frames and stapled screen to them to spread her sliced apples. I was fascinated by her apple peeler that peeled, cored and sliced those tart Granny Smith apples.

When my sons were young, they wanted to go swimming every day. I spent my time off chauffeuring them to the Collett Street pool or to their friends’ pools. So I decided to sell my newer model car and put in a pool at our house. By the spring of 1984, it was finished, and my driving all over was over.

I was fortunate that both my sons loved the outdoors in other ways: camping, fishing, and when they were older, paintball. I urged my grandchildren to participate in outdoor activities. We took trips to South Mountains State Park and often went pond fishing. My younger granddaughter once saw the older kids taking worms from the cup and decided she wanted to. I guess the rich soil looked like an Oreo cookie, because she snuck a bite, only to spit it out. Thankfully it was soil without a night crawler.

It seems that folks today need more than we did in the form of entertainment. They want theme parks like Carowinds or water parks like Emerald Pointe. They need Xbox, Nintendo Switch or PlayStation game systems, $1,000 cellphones and computers. A household TV is not enough unless it has movies on demand and hundreds of channels.

Now, I do love my cellphone and the information it can provide, but the silence is appreciated when I put it down.

I encourage everyone today to venture away from the electronic world and step into the real one. Yes, you might have an itch after a stroll through a field, but it feels so good to scratch. Take in the sounds of a mountain stream, feel the coolness of the water and breathe in the fresh air courtesy of nature. You might just sigh and say: “Why haven’t I done this before?”

Debra Leigh Cloer is a lifelong resident of the Oak Hill community, a member of the Morganton Writer’s Group, and though it seems she can manage to get chigger bites without getting out of the car, she still loves mountain streams and sweet summer shade.