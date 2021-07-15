Sunbelt Rentals settling into Morganton Walmart space

Fort Mill, South Carolina-based Sunbelt has begun in earnest to open small tool locations in Walmarts in the Charlotte and Tampa, Florida, regions late last year, Simpson said. There are 13 such locations in operation and eight more coming soon, including in west Marion and west Asheville. The manager said he expects the partnership to expand to into several other major markets throughout the U.S. in the next three to five years.

“(Being in Walmart) has offered a lot of things,” Simpson said. “It lets us go into a market and feel a market out for growth potential for some of our larger stores. It gives us a great idea and insight into a market before we either add more large stores or add a larger store for the first time into a market.

“It also helps us get the word out to a lot of people that if they’re not a contractor, they can still walk into our larger stores and rent things like skid steers and mini excavators. There are a lot of customers who don’t realize that if they’re not a contractor, they can still go rent those things.”

Simpson said it has been a good opportunity to draw in Walmart customers who don’t know much about Sunbelt or what rental items are available to them.