Sunbelt Rentals settling into Morganton Walmart space

Sunbelt Rentals has spent the past six months settling into a new retail spot in Morganton’s Walmart Supercenter.
With a little bit of prime space in the front of the store near the checkout aisles, the rental company is hoping to continue to grow its customer base with a wide variety of tool and equipment rentals available for anyone.
Bryan Simpson, the store’s manager, said Morganton’s Sunbelt has more than 275 pieces of electric, cordless and gas-powered equipment available to rent, along with access to hundreds more items called in from the company’s larger freestanding stores in Hickory and Charlotte.
“We opened up early January in Morganton,” he said. “We specialize in smaller tools out of our location. We carry tons of either electrical corded tools, battery-powered tools and some smaller gas tools. We carry things from grinders and handheld drills to floor machines to floor fans, sewer snakes and tillers. We’ve even got small generators here.
“We’ve got an electric concrete mixer here. We have multiple sizes of electric- or battery-powered jackhammers. We carry sanders. We’ve got gas- and battery-powered lawnmowers.”
Sunbelt has something to rent for projects of any size from small around-the-house work to efforts that are much larger in scope, Simpson said.
Fort Mill, South Carolina-based Sunbelt has begun in earnest to open small tool locations in Walmarts in the Charlotte and Tampa, Florida, regions late last year, Simpson said. There are 13 such locations in operation and eight more coming soon, including in west Marion and west Asheville. The manager said he expects the partnership to expand to into several other major markets throughout the U.S. in the next three to five years.
“(Being in Walmart) has offered a lot of things,” Simpson said. “It lets us go into a market and feel a market out for growth potential for some of our larger stores. It gives us a great idea and insight into a market before we either add more large stores or add a larger store for the first time into a market.
“It also helps us get the word out to a lot of people that if they’re not a contractor, they can still walk into our larger stores and rent things like skid steers and mini excavators. There are a lot of customers who don’t realize that if they’re not a contractor, they can still go rent those things.”
Simpson said it has been a good opportunity to draw in Walmart customers who don’t know much about Sunbelt or what rental items are available to them.
“We’re doing a lot of education out of the Walmart stores as well as renting stuff to people,” Simpson said. “It’s a great way for us to educate people about who we are, what we offer and that the average homeowner can come rent items they didn’t even know they could rent themselves instead of having to pay a contractor.
“If you’re not afraid to tackle a smaller job with a skid steer, you can rent that from Sunbelt and tackle that yourself if you’re a heavy-duty DIYer,” he said.
Sunbelt is working hard to expand, even though it already claims the No. 2 rating for largest tool rental companies in the U.S., Simpson said. Sunbelt is international, as well, sporting locations in Canada and Europe.
“We’re not just a homegrown company,” he said. “We started out in the Fort Mill area, and Charlotte was the first market we ever went into with Sunbelt Rentals. Over the years, we’ve slowly grown and grown by being a leader in customer service, by providing customers with what they need, by having one of the largest mixes of tools available. Just about any tool that a customer wants, if we don’t have it at one location, there’s a good chance we have it at another location and can get our hands on it.
“We have a huge variety. We’ve got over 4,000 types of tools in our catalog. The sky’s the limit with Sunbelt.”
The Morganton store is at G120 Morganton Heights Blvd. and is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
For information, visit sunbeltrentals.com.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.