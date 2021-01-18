 Skip to main content
Sunday night fire leaves family displaced
Image by Ronald Plett from Pixabay

CONNELLY SPRINGS — A Sunday night fire left a family displaced.

The fire started around 10:30 p.m. in a storage shed someone was living in behind a home on Prysock Avenue in Connelly Springs before spreading to the main residence, said Deputy Fire Marshal Robert Bishop.

The two occupants of the main residence and the occupant of the storage shed made it out of the fire without injury, he said.

Bishop said there were some initial concerns of overhead power lines that could have fallen on firefighters working at the scene, but firefighters still were able to get the fire knocked down fairly quickly. Firefighters completely cleared the scene a little after 2 a.m., he said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, Bishop said. The storage building was a complete loss, and the fire caused major damage to the main residence.

Firefighters from George Hildebran, Enola, South Mountains, Cooksville, Triple Community and Salem fire departments all responded to the scene, along with Burke County REACT, Burke County EMS and the Burke County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the victims.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

