Sunday school class approaching 60 years together

The class has sponsored several community mission projects over the years, including an annual food distribution at Mission Morganton in September. Hord also recalled helping a church repair and renovate its building several years ago, collecting money to help families get back on their feet and building access ramps for people who use wheelchairs.

From growing up during the lean years of the Great Depression to World War II rations to playing college football, living in Japan, winning national honors and surviving into the age of the smartphone, Hord has seen a lot in his 92 years.

“Life was a lot simpler back then,” he said. “Back then, most of us were only children because you couldn’t afford to have any more.”

Hord’s father managed the Standard Oil Service station on Lenoir Road, so Hord was never out of work, but he said things like that didn’t divide people as much in those days.

“It didn’t matter, back then, if you had money or not; everybody was in the same shape,” he said. “With rationing and the war and being patriotic and doing what we could to help out, we all had to come together.”