Sunday school class approaching 60 years together

When W.A. “Dub” Hord and Claude Sitton first formed the Young Men’s Sunday School class at First Baptist Church, John F. Kennedy was president, and a gallon of gas cost 31 cents.
The class first met in the old church building downtown in 1963 with six men. In that first meeting, they elected Harold Brown as class secretary and Hord as president.
Nearly 60 years have passed since those early meetings, but Hord, now 92, still presides over the class.
Hord grew up in First Baptist Church of Morganton in the 1930s and ’40s. He was a standout football player and attended the University of North Carolina, playing on the Tar Heels’ 1949 Cotton Bowl team. After college, Hord served in the Navy, seeing action on a minesweeper during the Korean War.
Hord and his wife returned to Morganton after his service ended, and he took a job coaching football for the N.C. School for the Deaf. During eight years there, he led the team to three National Deaf Championships and the N.C. State Championship game in 1960.
It was during this period that the Hords started going back to church at First Baptist. There he met Sitton, Brown and several other men around the same age. In 1963, the group decided to start a young men’s Sunday School class.
“The church gave us a room, and we started meeting,” Hord said. “After the new church was built, we moved into a room in the Kistler house next door.”
He said the class has changed names twice over the years, becoming the Hogshead Class after longtime member Dr. Ralph Hogshead died in 2000. Several years later, class members voted to change the name again, calling it the Hogshead-Hord-Brown class in honor of Hord and longtime class secretary Harold Brown.
“It was one of the greatest honors I’ve ever received,” Hord said.
The class brings teachers in from outside on a rotating basis to help teach its Bible studies.
“I’m the president of the class,” Hord said. “But I always say that the only thing I ever do is that I’m the starter. I’ve always had some of the best teachers. Even today, there are at least five teachers I can call anytime I need them.”
The class members’ bond and willingness to support one another through the difficulties and challenges of life has been the key to their longevity as a class.
“We’ve been a close-knit bunch,” Hord said. “We really enjoy being together. I’ve missed it.”
The class has been unable to meet since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020, but he hopes it will be able to get back together soon.
“It’s been part of my life for so long,” Hord said. “Our wives are really close, too. We miss being together.”
The class has sponsored several community mission projects over the years, including an annual food distribution at Mission Morganton in September. Hord also recalled helping a church repair and renovate its building several years ago, collecting money to help families get back on their feet and building access ramps for people who use wheelchairs.
From growing up during the lean years of the Great Depression to World War II rations to playing college football, living in Japan, winning national honors and surviving into the age of the smartphone, Hord has seen a lot in his 92 years.
“Life was a lot simpler back then,” he said. “Back then, most of us were only children because you couldn’t afford to have any more.”
Hord’s father managed the Standard Oil Service station on Lenoir Road, so Hord was never out of work, but he said things like that didn’t divide people as much in those days.
“It didn’t matter, back then, if you had money or not; everybody was in the same shape,” he said. “With rationing and the war and being patriotic and doing what we could to help out, we all had to come together.”
Wherever life has taken him, Hord credits his Christian faith and bonds with other believers for keeping him going through it all. Looking back, he says he can see how God has always proven faithful to him, even if he hasn’t always been faithful to God.
“For a long time, church was kind of a routine for me — it’s just what you do,” he said. “Later on, as you get older, you realize that God knows me. The creator of all this has a plan for my life, and that’s what I’m counting on. I’m 92 years old, and I still don’t know for sure what it is, but I’m still waiting to finish up that plan.”