Super-excited MerleFest is back

Presley Barker is glad to be going back to MerleFest. So are thousands of other people.
The difference is Presley will be on stage. The guitar phenomenon has been playing MerleFest since he was 8 years old. He’s now 17 with guitar championships and a multitude of personal appearances.
“I’m super-excited to be going to MerleFest,” he said. “It’s one of my favorite places to play.” He’s scheduled to perform four times during the festival. But at MerleFest, you never know who’s going to have a gig with other performers.
Presley has played numerous times with Wayne Henderson, the finger-picking stylist whose skills as a luthier is legendary. Henderson is one of Presley’s mentors.
“I started playing when I was 7,” he said. “It came kind of natural, and I put a lot of work into it.”
Indeed. He’s now known coast-to-coast. Among the artists he counts as pointing him in the right direction is Doc Watson (“I always loved his music”), Henderson and Steve Lewis, guitarist and banjo picker from Todd. Lewis is a noted champion musician.
Vocally, Presley has taken cues from Chris Stapleton, Eric Church and others.
Presley said he practices two to three hours a day. That, in addition to being a student at East Wilkes High School, a recording project in Nashville and being on stage.
He’s recorded two singles (his songs) in Nashville, “Time Machine” and “Middle of Somewhere” under the direction of recording producer Kent Wells. Wells is guitarist and band leader for Dolly Parton. Presley said the Nashville experience is exciting and he looks forward to more recording.
Has he met Dolly? “No, but I want to.”
Presley played the Grand Ole Opry when he was 15. He’s also been part of Carolina In The Fall (another favorite), the festival in Wilkesboro created by The Kruger Brothers that was renowned almost before it started.
Last year was a valley of inactivity for many musicians, including Presley. “It (2020) was a unique experience,” he said. “I did some online playing,” but no public appearances. “A lot of people stepped back and looked at what they wanted to do and where they wanted to go,” he said.
He emerged from the lost year and wanted to keep getting better as an artist, to write and record.
His life is obviously filled with activity, and he said his family’s support has enabled him to reach his status as a musician. And a person.
Presley had two auditions for TV’s “American Idol.” The trip to California “was a cool experience.” His two auditions didn’t air. That hasn’t dimmed his enthusiasm for making music.
Oh, and don’t think he’s strictly acoustic. Presley has two electric guitars, although most of his time is spent with the flat-tops that brought him this far.
He laughs about a warning he received from Lewis. “He said electric guitars would ruin an acoustic player because they’re easier to play. He told me going to an electric guitar would be like going to The Dark Side.”
You probably won’t see electrification by this acoustic wizard at MerleFest. He says getting to see the fans is a big part of his enjoyment. “It’s a special time,” he said. “I love MerleFest.”
Just like thousands of other people. His fans will tell you Presley is one of the big reasons they, too, love MerleFest.