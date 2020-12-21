Superheroes, red carpets and rescues: My favorite stories from 2020

WATCH NOW: Couple who helped rescue dog from sinkhole now fostering him

Poor Sinker spent who knows how long at the bottom of a sinkhole in the Pisgah National Forest, but he got a happily ever after when a couple who helped rescue him decided to foster him. I was so glad to hear that he wouldn't have to spend anymore time fending for himself in the woods, and risking trips down to the bottom of a sinkhole.

Newly naturalized citizen votes for first time

Tamara Strickley celebrated a special milestone this year when she voted for the first time. She's lived in the United States since 1960, when she was adopted by American parents from South Korea at just 2-years-old. Bureaucracy made the path to citizenship extend over decades.

Local trooper wins award for off-duty actions

Trooper G.N. Gentieu was honored this year for helping a police officer in South Carolina who was attacked by two people. Gentieu, who was on vacation with his family, leapt into action and held down one of the attackers while the other officer took down the other.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

