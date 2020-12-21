 Skip to main content
Superheroes, red carpets and rescues: My favorite stories from 2020
'Fave Five'

Superheroes, red carpets and rescues: My favorite stories from 2020

sinker.jpg

Sinker, a dog rescued from the bottom of a sinkhole, is being fostered by a couple who helped rescue him. 

 Chrissy Murphy, The News Herald

Sometimes I get distracted at work pondering this question: How lucky am I that I get to wake up everyday and tell the stories of the place we call home?

From end to end, Burke County is a beautiful place with smiling faces (though they've been covered by masks for a few months now) ready to greet you wherever you go.

Here's a look at some of my favorite stories of 2020, and here's to hoping 2021 gives us all even more reasons to be thankful for this corner of heaven.

6-year-old calls 911, saves choking mom's life

Quick thinking and bravery from a little boy helped save his mom's life earlier this year when she started choking during dinner. He was a joy to interview, and he certainly earned the new Hot Wheels he was rewarded with for his bravery.

Nursing home honors COVID-19 survivors at facility

Grace Heights Health & Rehabilitation was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, but they finally were able to celebrate in June when the facility rolled out the red carpet for coronavirus survivors. It was a pleasure to get to celebrate their good health, and talk to 92-year-old COVID-19 survivor Lola Gantt. 

WATCH NOW: Couple who helped rescue dog from sinkhole now fostering him

Poor Sinker spent who knows how long at the bottom of a sinkhole in the Pisgah National Forest, but he got a happily ever after when a couple who helped rescue him decided to foster him. I was so glad to hear that he wouldn't have to spend anymore time fending for himself in the woods, and risking trips down to the bottom of a sinkhole. 

Newly naturalized citizen votes for first time

Tamara Strickley celebrated a special milestone this year when she voted for the first time. She's lived in the United States since 1960, when she was adopted by American parents from South Korea at just 2-years-old. Bureaucracy made the path to citizenship extend over decades.

Local trooper wins award for off-duty actions

Trooper G.N. Gentieu was honored this year for helping a police officer in South Carolina who was attacked by two people. Gentieu, who was on vacation with his family, leapt into action and held down one of the attackers while the other officer took down the other. 

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

