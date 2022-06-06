Superintendent forms safety council

Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Mike Swan is forming a Superintendent’s Safety Council to review and discuss safety procedures in schools. The council plans to hold its first meeting in the coming days and include members of the Burke County Board of Education, as well as key district staff members.

Board members who will serve on the council are chair Wendi Craven, a former principal and educator; Vice-Chair Aaron Johnson, a sworn law enforcement officer; and Seth Hunt, a former administrator of Broughton Hospital with a law enforcement background. Swan said these board members have diverse career backgrounds and will provide valuable input. Future plans for the council also include bringing in Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant to provide law enforcement expertise.

Following the small group sessions, Swan will present the goals and strategies of the safety council to the full Board of Education and keep the board updated regularly as the council continues with its regular meetings. Public updates and presentations may be limited as the information will pertain to school safety plans and responses.

“Each school has an established safety committee and safety plan in place. The goal of this special council is to, as a district and in partnership with law enforcement, ask ourselves what else we can do to make our schools safer,” Swan said. “With just a few short days left until the official end of the school year, school safety continues to be at the forefront of our minds and hearts in light of the Texas school shooting. While school may be out for the summer, we still have students and staff in and out of our buildings for various reasons over the summer, and we use the summer months to plan and prepare for a successful 2022-2023 school year.”

Last week, Swan shared a letter to families and the community regarding measures already in place for school safety. Some of those measures include:

Relationships with law enforcement and first responders

Active shooter simulations

Monthly principal drills

Lockdown and reverse lockdown drills, fire and tornado drills

Daily safety sweeps

Safe school entrances

Visitor sign-in requirements

Employee ID badges

Cameras and panic buttons

Mental health support

Say Something anonymous tip reporting system

Vigilant staff, parents and students

“As we conclude this school year and look forward to next school year, we remain on high alert,” Swan said. “Our leadership team and I along with our administrators, teachers and all employees have a vested interest in school safety. Not only are we educating and caring for other parents’ children each day but many of us also have children and grandchildren of our own in this school system. The safety, security and peace of mind for all students and staff remain our top priority.”