Superintendent updates board on school safety, security

Burke County Public Schools has been making strides to improving the safety and security of its schools and those improvements were presented to the Board of Education during its work session on Monday.

BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan told the board that the district has made several moves in recent months to increase the security and safety of BCPS buildings and is working to implement many more in the coming months. In addition to security equipment, the plan also includes measures to facilitate communication in the event of an emergency. Highlights of the plan include:

School entrance improvements

at East Burke Middle and Drexel Elementary. These would help channel visitors to one focal point of entry, limiting access to the buildings. Additionally, at Drexel, the area adjacent to the school will be enclosed allowing office personnel to buzz visitors in to the main office.

New door alarms

will be installed on doors deemed “problematic” by school administrators such as those leading playgrounds and others prone to being left open. The alarms can be programmed to sound if a door is left open for a specific period of time. Swan said 170 alarms have been ordered and maintenance staff are currently installing them in schools across the county.

3M window film

has been installed on the doors and windows of four schools with five more locations being upgraded “in the coming weeks.” According to Swan’s presentation, the film offers another layer of protection against force, making it more difficult for an intruder to gain entry to a school building.

Aiphones

are being installed at schools with multiple buildings. Aiphones are audio and video intercom systems designed to control access to buildings These devices allow office personnel to see who is at the door and confirm visitor intent before allowing entry.

Card readers

are being installed at various locations across the county. Swan said more card readers are on order, but the district is still dealing with the impacts of supply chain shortages.

Removal of trees

or shrubbery that impair “line of sight.”

Upgraded security cameras

to replace outdated equipment.

330 new radios

will be delivered to schools in December. These radios will be able to interact with the radios currently in use. They also will have the capability of communicating on school bus frequencies allowing for greater communication.

Additional fencing

at Patton and Draughn high schools to secure the areas between the main buildings and the CTE buildings.

Swan told The News Herald, several of these initiatives were developed in the Superintendent’s Safety Council. Initiated over the summer, the Superintendent’s Safety Council includes BCPS administrators as well as representatives from local law enforcement agencies. The council meets to review and discuss safety procedures at schools.

The Superintendent’s Safety Council is scheduled to meet again in January.