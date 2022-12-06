Supervisor to discuss program that supports abused, neglected children

People in the community have an upcoming opportunity to learn how they can become a voice for children navigating the local court system.

The History Museum of Burke County will welcome Amy Jackson-Kincaid, program supervisor for the Guardian ad litem program in Burke County, who will discuss her work at 10 a.m. Thursday at the museum as part of its “Coffee at the Museum” series.

“I will give a brief history of the Guardian ad litem program, what the role of a GAL advocate entails and why volunteers are needed in our county, and how to become a volunteer,” Kincaid said.

The Guardian ad litem program, administered through the North Carolina State Administrative Office of Courts, provides volunteer advocates to represent the interests of abused and neglected children who have been removed from their homes and placed in foster care, according to a previous News Herald article. The volunteer researches the child’s case, collaborates with other participants in the case and recommends what is best for the child by writing court reports and monitoring case developments.

Kincaid began her career with the program as a volunteer in 2013 and was hired as a full-time program supervisor in 2017, according to her biography. She was awarded a Certificate for Professional Excellence by North Carolina Chief Justice Paul Newby at the Guardian ad litem Statewide Conference in October 2022.

She also is an ordained minister and works as an on-call chaplain for Amorem (formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care). She serves on numerous boards in Burke County, including the board of trustees at Western Piedmont Community College, where she serves as chair.

Kincaid earned a Master of Divinity from North Greenville University and a Bachelor of Arts/Sciences in Criminal Justice from Lees McRae College after transferring credits from WPCC.

She emphasized how vital the work of GAL volunteer advocates is in making a positive impact in the lives of children thrust into dire situations.

“One of our volunteers wrote an article in the paper this year and stated, ‘It is very disturbing when you read the paper and hear that children have been abused by people using “brass knuckles,” or most recently, a child being murdered by abuse. You may be asking yourselves, “What can I do?”’ These children, and many others, need your voice. I am asking you to seriously consider being a voice for the children in our community. Recruiting new volunteers and community members hearing the need is our motivation.”

The presentation at the museum is free and open to the community. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call the museum at 828-437-1777.