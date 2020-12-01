Supporting our community together

Each year at this time, newspapers across the state are preparing entries for the N.C. Press Association awards contest. The competition allows newspapers the chance to submit what they feel is their best work throughout the previous 12 months, which will be judged by journalists in another state. (This year, judging will be done by West Virginia.)
While searching through a year’s worth of newspapers can be an arduous task, especially during one of the busiest times of the year in our profession, it does offer an opportunity to reflect on the hard work The News Herald’s dedicated staff does every day, and to see the many ways in which it serves our community — in good times and bad.
This contest year, which spans from October 2019 through September 2020, looked a lot different than years past, especially as March rolled around and our coverage shifted from our usual community coverage to that of COVID-19. On any given day before that month we had stories featuring the achievements of local residents, new businesses, nonprofits, fundraisers, sporting events, athlete features, government, veterans’ stories, as well as highlighting the work or our local first responders and much more.
As I made it to the March editions, the paper still covered those things, but with an entirely different focus — how the coronavirus pandemic affected the community. When the stay-at-home order was put in place in late March and local businesses were either temporarily shuttered or restricted their operations, our news focus turned to the impact the order was having on them and how they were transitioning to try to stay afloat.
We looked at how the order was affecting residents, from employees who had lost their jobs, to parents and children who were adjusting to virtual learning, to seniors who were only able to see their families through a computer screen or a window. We highlighted other industries that were changing what they produced to help make masks and other personal protective equipment for health care workers. Of course, we also have included daily briefings from the health department on the number of cases and deaths from COVID-19 in our community and what residents could do to stay healthy and help slow the spread.
When the sports world came to a complete stop, The News Herald sports team shifted, highlighting the many county athletes who would not get to end their high school careers as they should. The sports staff also delved deeply into the history of sports in our community and the sports world. The History Museum of Burke County, which was shut down under the orders, would still open its doors for sports editor Paul Schenkel and reporter Justin Epley to come in and look through bound editions of The News Herald to take us all on a trip back in time. Their coverage was impressive, and their work showed their dedication to sports and how well they could adapt to an unprecedented time. (Although I know they missed covering local sports, it’s clear they really enjoyed this walk down memory lane, too.)
Despite the many challenges everyone, including the newspaper, has faced in 2020, The News Herald’s award-winning staff has remained dedicated to covering its community and bringing you news that’s important to you. While many residents may have been inclined to tune out news in general, others have gravitated toward local news to stay informed on their community by becoming digital subscribers. The News Herald appreciates all of its readers and subscribers, whether they have print or digital subscriptions. Your support doesn’t just support local journalism, it supports all aspects of our community — businesses, nonprofits, organizations, schools, government and individuals — by sharing in the challenges they face and the successes they’ve had amid the pandemic. Indeed, we are all in this crisis together.
Looking through the last year of The News Herald’s coverage not only reminded me of the hard work the staff does day in and day out. It also has been a reminder that while awards may be nice, there’s no better recognition our team of dedicated journalists could receive than the support of the community we serve.
Editor Lisa Wall can be reached at lwall@morganton.com.
