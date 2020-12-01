Supporting our community together

New subscribers can get a digital subscription to The News Herald for $1 a month for the first five months! Our digital subscription includes full access to our website, www.morganton.com , which includes all your local news as well as state, nation and world news. It also includes access to our e-edition, which is a digital version of our daily printed edition. You also can sign up to have to daily e-edition delivered to your email each morning for easy access.

We looked at how the order was affecting residents, from employees who had lost their jobs, to parents and children who were adjusting to virtual learning, to seniors who were only able to see their families through a computer screen or a window. We highlighted other industries that were changing what they produced to help make masks and other personal protective equipment for health care workers. Of course, we also have included daily briefings from the health department on the number of cases and deaths from COVID-19 in our community and what residents could do to stay healthy and help slow the spread.

When the sports world came to a complete stop, The News Herald sports team shifted, highlighting the many county athletes who would not get to end their high school careers as they should. The sports staff also delved deeply into the history of sports in our community and the sports world. The History Museum of Burke County, which was shut down under the orders, would still open its doors for sports editor Paul Schenkel and reporter Justin Epley to come in and look through bound editions of The News Herald to take us all on a trip back in time. Their coverage was impressive, and their work showed their dedication to sports and how well they could adapt to an unprecedented time. (Although I know they missed covering local sports, it’s clear they really enjoyed this walk down memory lane, too.)