Surprising new comedy coming to Hickory

In David Lindsay-Abaire’s most recent comedy, “Ripcord,” Abby has always had a quiet room to herself at the Bristol Place Senior Living Facility. If a new roommate was assigned to the second bed, Abby — cantankerous and private — quickly got them out. That is until enthusiastic, optimistic Marilyn arrives and Abby realizes that if she’s going to get this one out, she’ll have to do it herself. The high-stakes bet that the two women make leads quickly to an all-out war of comic proportions.

In the upcoming production at the Hickory Community Theatre, which opens on March 25, these polar opposites are played by two accomplished actors, Connie Bools and Dorothy Collier-Best. Each of them has been the recipient of multiple Kay Awards for their past work at HCT. This talented pair have only shared the stage once before, in 2015 for “The Game’s Afoot.”