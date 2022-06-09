Survey reveals declining teacher morale across state, Burke

The results of the North Carolina Teacher Working Conditions Survey, released last week, reveal significant teacher morale and retention challenges facing North Carolina and Burke County.

Statewide, the percentage of teachers who are planning to leave teaching in the immediate future jumped from 4% in 2020 to 7.22% this year. Additionally, 9.22% plan to leave their current school or district this summer, but will stay in education.

National surveys have uncovered even more dire results. According to a March National Education Association survey, 90% of teachers self-reported feeling burned out and 55% said they now think they will leave teaching earlier than they had originally planned. All this makes teacher morale and retention key issues for schools to address in coming months.

“I’m not leaving teaching necessarily,” said one Burke County resident who left their position at a school outside of the county at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, they told The News Herald they are not ready to leave the profession just yet.

“I’m going to give it a year,” they said. “I want to see if it’s the school or if it’s teaching.”

In Burke County, the results may be less dire, but the survey still showed a significant increase in the number of teachers with immediate plans to leave the profession — 4.96% this year, up from 3% in 2020.

Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Mike Swan characterized teacher morale in Burke County as “pretty high,” pointing to the local focus of the district as a factor helping to mitigate the teacher morale crisis in Burke County.

Survey numbers seem to agree. Burke County teachers were 20% more likely to cite “school leadership” and “teacher leadership” as the No. 1 reason for their decision to stay than teachers across the state. Still, local educators are feeling the crunch in interrupted learning, increased demands, challenges with students and perceived lack of parent and community support — a combination causing some to rethink their profession.

“I would definitely say morale is lower than it was when I taught,” said a former BCPS teacher who still maintains close ties to many in the district. “I don’t necessarily think anybody is doing anything wrong, it’s just the times and the circumstances we’re living in.”

This former educator said they cannot imagine how difficult it is to be an educator in this era of interrupted learning and virtual instruction.

“Relationships and personal contact are a big part of teaching,” they said. “You can only go so far with your relationship through Zoom … I think the lack of that relationship development made an already challenging and difficult job even more challenging and difficult.”

The former out-of-county teacher confirmed these suspicions.

“The struggles we’ve seen in the last two years have been so much more than in the past,” they said. “My students, in particular, it’s like nothing matters because it can all be taken away so quickly, so why try to begin with?”

A current BCPS teacher said many teachers feel like they are being hit from all directions.

“When the pandemic hit, we were inundated with countless professional development mandates in order to re-imagine teaching methods while simultaneously implementing those methods,” they said. “Essentially, we were building the plane while flying it.”

According to this teacher, while pandemic-related challenges have exacerbated stressors within the profession, many factors contributing to burnout are longstanding issues. They pointed to challenges with students and lack of parental support as well as state policies such as discontinuing “Master’s compensation,” reductions in longevity pay and large class sizes as factors leading to decreased morale.

“Teachers in North Carolina have always been degraded as a result of continued inaction legislatively,” they said. “(The state) consistently fails to invest in the recruitment and retention of the highest quality teachers.”

BCPS Board of Education Chair Wendi Craven said that, as a former principal, she understands these frustration and is working to ease the burden on teachers as much as the board is able.

“(Teachers) are tired,” she said. “We need to raise our teacher’s salaries, we need to pay them for their master’s pay and their national board pay — if they’ve got a specialist degree or a doctorate degree, we need to pay them. We need to pay them for their years, and if they do extra things … they deserve a supplement.”

Craven said she worries about the future of the profession if state and local leaders don’t get ahead of the morale crisis.

“We’ve got a lot of young people, I’m afraid, that will leave, and we have a lot of young people who won’t even go into the field,” she said.

Craven believes educators are too important to a community for these issues to go unaddressed.

“When is the state and our local government going to understand that if you don’t have teachers, you’re not going to have an economy … you’re not going to have a workforce,” she said.

BCPS administrators are working to address the crisis locally. According to BCPS Public Relations Officer Cheryl Shuffler, administrators will be presenting a new strategic plan to the board which focuses on “putting people first.”

“We do need to focus more on the teachers, too,” said Sara Lecroy, BCPS director of student and family services. “We’ve always been so focused on our kids, but I think that’s something we’ve learned this year.”

Swan said the district is also working to uncover the various motivators that drive people and how the district can leverage those to boost morale.

“We’ve really taken a main focus on what drives people: Is it pay? Is it internal — intrinsic versus extrinsic motivation,” he said. “Of course, the financial gratitude is great, too, and we’ve been able to do that a lot this year.”

He promised administrators would continue to pay teacher bonuses into next year as the budget allows.

