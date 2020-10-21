Survivor models positive attitude

Candice Smith had always lived an active, healthy lifestyle, but despite her focus on exercise and nutrition, she was diagnosed with intraductal carcinoma, a pre-invasive form of breast cancer, in 2015, at only 34-years-old.
“I was shocked,” Smith said. “I couldn’t believe this happened to me.”
She was vigilant about noticing warning signs in her body due to a family history of cancer.
“I’ve had seven family members on my dad’s side who had gone through breast cancer, so I knew what to look for,” Smith said. “Even though I wasn’t 40 yet, which is the recommended age for mammograms, I went to my doctor.”
Her doctor initially dismissed her worries, ascribing the changes in her breast to calcium deposits. She wouldn’t take no for an answer, so her doctor sent her for an ultrasound and then a biopsy, revealing her cancer diagnosis.
Smith opted for reconstructive surgery and credits her healthy lifestyle as instrumental in her recovery.
Support Local Journalism
Nine months after her diagnosis, Smith’s mother was diagnosed with the same type of cancer she had just finished battling.
“It was like going through it all over again,” she said. “Of course, I wish it had never happened to either of us, but I am happy I found mine first. If I hadn’t, my mother probably wouldn’t have gone for her routine mammogram.”
Smith said her battle with cancer was one of the most frightening experiences in her life and that this fear never completely goes away. Even five years later, her yearly screenings are still a significant source of anxiety for her.
Since her battle with breast cancer, Smith has taken advantage of numerous opportunities to make a positive impact. She has modeled at New York’s Fashion Week in benefit shows raising money for cancer research. This summer, she won the Mrs. Morganton title and took fourth place in the Mrs. North Carolina pageant.
She said she realizes it may sound surprising that she, as a breast cancer survivor, is still able to compete in pageants and do modeling work.
“It’s something I was already doing before cancer,” Smith explained. “I’ve never let anything hold me back from my dreams and goals, and I refuse to let cancer take this away from me.”
Her pageant and modeling work have provided her with a platform to share her story, raising awareness and warning others to be vigilant about the warning signs of cancer.
“Breast cancer does not discriminate,” Smith said. “Nobody is immune. Get your mammograms and know the warning signs. It could save your life.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.