Survivor models positive attitude

Candice Smith had always lived an active, healthy lifestyle, but despite her focus on exercise and nutrition, she was diagnosed with intraductal carcinoma, a pre-invasive form of breast cancer, in 2015, at only 34-years-old.

“I was shocked,” Smith said. “I couldn’t believe this happened to me.”

She was vigilant about noticing warning signs in her body due to a family history of cancer.

“I’ve had seven family members on my dad’s side who had gone through breast cancer, so I knew what to look for,” Smith said. “Even though I wasn’t 40 yet, which is the recommended age for mammograms, I went to my doctor.”

Her doctor initially dismissed her worries, ascribing the changes in her breast to calcium deposits. She wouldn’t take no for an answer, so her doctor sent her for an ultrasound and then a biopsy, revealing her cancer diagnosis.

Smith opted for reconstructive surgery and credits her healthy lifestyle as instrumental in her recovery.

Nine months after her diagnosis, Smith’s mother was diagnosed with the same type of cancer she had just finished battling.