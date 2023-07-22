National Nurses’ Week was over by the time I arrived at Timberwoods restaurant June 5, but I couldn’t miss the chance to hear the history of a local nursing school straight from the nurses who lived through it more than 60 years ago.

I learned about the former Grace Hospital School of Nursing in Morganton by reading a history of the school published by the Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation. I contacted retired nurse Phyllis Banner for more information, and she invited me to a meeting of the school’s alumni association. The group gets together monthly at Timberwoods.

The school dates back nearly to the founding of Grace Hospital itself (now UNC Health Blue Ridge), according to its history. After the hospital opened in 1906, Maria Allen, director of nurses, responded to the shortage of skilled nurses available by founding the Grace Hospital School of Nursing in 1910 to provide training onsite.

The school took female high school graduates between the ages of 18-25 “in good health and of good moral character” and offered them a three-year degree program in nursing. Graduates founded an alumni association in 1921. The alumni began to refer to themselves as “Grace Sisters.”

Since the school was incorporated into Lenoir-Rhyne College in 1960, membership in the alumni association, once robust, has dwindled as the nurses have gotten older. Banner, who graduated from the school in 1959, introduced me to fellow members Nell Browning, class of 1956; Doris Johnson, class of 1956; and Loree Wilson, class of 1957. They were all eager to share their experiences from their student days.

The school combined traditional class study with hands-on training working full shifts at the hospital. After six months in the program, student nurses received a cap and a silver cross necklace in a special ceremony. The necklace was a replica of the cross worn by the Rev. Walter Hughson, the hospital’s founder.

Banner had worn her cross to the meeting and showed it to me. Each nurse seemed to regard it as a cherished keepsake and noted that they were required to wear them every day while in the program.

In their day, single nurses lived in dedicated housing near the hospital, which was located between South King and College streets in downtown Morganton, where CoMMA is now. All of their food, uniforms and textbooks were provided. Classes were held in the hospital or in the basement of the students’ dormitory. The doctors who served in the hospital taught the classes. The program included three-month-long trips to Duke University Medical Center in Durham to study pediatrics and St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Washington, D.C., to learn about psychiatric nursing. They also had to watch autopsies being performed.

The workload of the students seemed pretty intense.

“We staffed the hospital days, evenings and nights,” Wilson said. “If we worked nights and had a class at 8 a.m., we had to go to class.”

Johnson remembers having to work a third shift from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., going to class after the shift was over, reporting back for a second shift at 3 p.m., and then working an additional first shift the day after that.

“That didn’t happen all the time, but you did have to do that,” she said. “If you were in class and you fell asleep, a few doctors would say, ‘You girls need some rest — go get some sleep.’”

The students made every effort to support each other.

“When you were on call for the operating room, if you got called, everybody would start helping you,” Wilson said. “They would wrap your head and put all your stuff on.”

When working in the operating room in the days before disposable materials, the nurses were responsible for washing the surgical team’s gloves and sterilizing glass syringes.

“We didn’t throw anything away,” Banner said.

Wilson added that the hospital at the time did not have housekeeping staff, so in addition to taking care of patients, the students had to clean up after them as well.

“When somebody was discharged, we had to clean their bed and wash everything,” she said.

Despite grueling schedules and difficult work, the nurses expressed nothing but appreciation for their experiences.

“It was challenging, but it was exciting,” Johnson said. “It made you feel good. You’re just an 18-year-old coming out of high school, and you would have a whole wing of a hospital (to take care of). You felt important. You felt needed. And you knew you had backup if something happened.”

In addition to working and studying, they were required to attend chapel services every Thursday, led by the rector of Grace Episcopal Church, the church that founded the hospital.

In their brief spare time, the students planned dances.

“We would get dressed up, and the doctors would come,” Banner said. “Dr. Hogshead would twirl us around like we were so special. Most of the doctors were so good to us.”

The students also organized a basketball team and took trips to Sandy Beach along Lake James.

Banner noted that in their day, student nurses had to notify hospital staff and ask for approval if they wanted to get married. If they got married without the approval, they would receive a demerit on their academic record.

“We had it drilled into us that nursing came first,” Johnson said. “As a student nurse, you had to be dedicated to learning. It was harder when you got married. You lived off-campus.”

Banner said she knew of at least three nursing students who traveled to South Carolina to elope in secret.

The nurses described their alumni association as a true sisterhood. When membership was larger, classes would hold annual reunions. Over the years, the association has donated thousands of dollars in scholarships to local nursing students and raised $15,000 to have a nurse statue installed on the grounds of the Burke County courthouse.

“We are together, and we take care of each other,” Banner said. “I love my sisters.”