Swan named interim superintendent starting April 19

Mike Swan will become Burke County Public Schools’ interim superintendent starting April 19.
Swan, who currently serves as BCPS’ assistant superintendent, was approved for the interim superintendent role by a 7-0 vote of the Burke County Board of Education, which held a special called meeting at Morganton’s Olive Hill Resource Center on Thursday evening.
“I am so grateful to the board of education for giving me this opportunity and seeing that leadership in me,” Swan said. “I’ve been working for the school system for 23 years and everything that I’ve done has been with support from the school board and Dr. (Larry) Putnam pushing us along that way.”
Swan said he “most definitely” intends to seek the full-time job, which was posted to receive applicants this past week and which the board intends to fill by July 1.
Swan is ascending into the interim role because longtime superintendent Putnam announced his resignation on March 8, also announcing then that he will take a new job as executive vice president at Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory on May 1.
“(The last couple months) have been very busy with a lot of things going on,” Swan said. “Our goal right now is to continue moving the system forward. Nothing is going to change. We’ll continue to grow and build leadership capacity and be student services-centered.
“I attribute a lot of my success to Dr. Putnam. He pushed me to take that next step in getting my doctorate at Western Carolina and take on different leadership roles. He’s always pushed me.”
Swan was promoted to assistant superintendent late last year on Dec. 14. Before that, he served as BCPS’ student services director for four years. Prior to moving to central office, Swan was the principal at Freedom High and Heritage Middle schools, also serving as an assistant principal at both of those schools and Liberty Middle School. He joined BCPS in 1998 as a teacher at Chesterfield Elementary School, later moving to Ray Childers Elementary School.
“Dr. Swan has been a good fit with Burke County schools for over 20 years,” said BOE Chairman Buddy Armour. “He’s done some very constructive and amazing things as Freedom High School principal and he was the principal at Heritage Middle School. He’s got a very good, solid reputation. People like him and believe in him. He will help us make our trip to hiring a superintendent seamless.
“I think our teachers need that. I think the pandemic has begged for that. We need as much stability as we can get. And I believe Mike provides that. Apparently, the rest of the board believes that, too. I’m grateful for them for coming to that consensus because I think we need to come together as a school system at a very, very critical time. We need to assure the parents and all of our stakeholders that we’re doing everything we can to provide the best for their children.”
Originally from West Virginia, Swan earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from West Virginia University, a master’s degree in school administration from Gardner-Webb University, and a doctorate in education leadership from Western Carolina University.
He is married to Sara Swan, an instructional coach for BCPS, and has a son, Walt, and a daughter, Hadley.
Letters of interest for vacant seat
The board also decided Thursday that, just as it did in 2016 when Seth Hunt Jr. came onto the board, it will accept letters of interest from those who are interested in filling the BOE seat being vacated by Edna Weller as she resigns at the end of the month. The cutoff for receiving these letters will be noon on April 12. The board then will decide on an appointment at its April 19 meeting.
Chairman Buddy Armour indicated that two people already have expressed interest in the seat.
After curating a pool of candidates, the board will use policy 2115 to fill the seat. The policy, which was created in 2013, says that in the event of a school board vacancy for any reason other than an expired regular term, the remaining board members will elect a qualified person to fill the seat. As Weller represents the Western District, the board must appoint someone who is eligible from that district.
The policy also mandates that vacated seats that are filled will be up for election on the next date of board elections, meaning it will expire this fall.
“It is a seven-month term that they will be vying for,” Armour told the board. “This November, they’re going to have to run for election. This November, you’re going to have two Western seats, one Central seat and one Eastern seat coming available. Edna’s replacement will be running for two years (to complete her unexpired term).”
