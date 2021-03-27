Swan named interim superintendent starting April 19

“I attribute a lot of my success to Dr. Putnam. He pushed me to take that next step in getting my doctorate at Western Carolina and take on different leadership roles. He’s always pushed me.”

Swan was promoted to assistant superintendent late last year on Dec. 14. Before that, he served as BCPS’ student services director for four years. Prior to moving to central office, Swan was the principal at Freedom High and Heritage Middle schools, also serving as an assistant principal at both of those schools and Liberty Middle School. He joined BCPS in 1998 as a teacher at Chesterfield Elementary School, later moving to Ray Childers Elementary School.

“Dr. Swan has been a good fit with Burke County schools for over 20 years,” said BOE Chairman Buddy Armour. “He’s done some very constructive and amazing things as Freedom High School principal and he was the principal at Heritage Middle School. He’s got a very good, solid reputation. People like him and believe in him. He will help us make our trip to hiring a superintendent seamless.