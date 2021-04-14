Swan the favorite at first superintendent forum

Leslie Taylor was the only speaker who did not specifically endorse Swan. Taylor, who said she was speaking on behalf of some teachers and staff members who did not wish to talk publicly, instead said she feels it is important to bring in a “fresh” leader from outside the system.

“I think we need someone fresh who’s not a part of the system,” Taylor said. “Someone who’s not a part of the system and someone who has an even playing field with staff and students. We need someone who is not afraid to step up and step out for us. We need someone we don’t feel like we need to walk on eggshells around. We need someone with experience in education and who is willing to do the right thing. We need someone who will be willing to mend the divide between teachers and central office administration.

“Our next superintendent should be someone who is not content with laying down and accepting that what we’re told is just required, someone to advocate for us. We need someone who is willing to fight for what is right and not be caught up in test scores and numbers.”

Board Chairman Buddy Armour thanked those who spoke and said afterward the board was encouraged that the public cared enough to come and tell the members what they feel.