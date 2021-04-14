Swan the favorite at first superintendent forum

VALDESE — For the speaking public, a clear favorite emerged when the Burke County Board of Education held its first forum seeking input on the next superintendent for Burke County Public Schools.
Of the six people who signed up to address the board Tuesday evening in the auditorium at Draughn High School, five endorsed Mike Swan, the current assistant superintendent for the school system, who officially will be elevated to interim superintendent Monday when Larry Putnam departs.
The stated purpose of the forums, the second and final of which will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 15, in the auditorium of Patton High School in Morganton, was for the board to hear from the public on the attributes needed in the school system’s next superintendent.
The five people who spoke in favor of Swan, all of whom identified themselves as current or former school system employees, praised him for his support and appreciation of teachers, his abilities in community outreach, his organizational skills, his classroom experience and his caring attitude toward students.
“I feel Mike Swan should be our next superintendent,” Jo Harris, a seventh-grade teacher at Heritage Elementary School, told the board. “As the interim superintendent, he is already doing the job. What makes Mike Swan a great superintendent, you may ask? Well, let me tell you.
“Knowing this man for many years, I know he has many traits and attributes that will make him an excellent superintendent. He is a very organized leader in our school system. He always puts children first. Teaching is where he learned to be resourceful, efficient and an effective problem-solver, which are just a few characteristics that he brought into this administration.”
Ken Barrier said he was endorsing Swan after talking with the assistant superintendent and some fellow retired system employees extensively and coming to believe that Swan is right for the job.
“After talking to him at length, we feel like his emphasis lines up with ours,” Barrier said. “I worked for Dr. Swan. He was my assistant principal and also my principal. I found him to be very fair. There are several teachers here who I worked with who feel the same way about Dr. Swan. The kids like Dr. Swan. He’s got good discipline, but he was fair.
“Another thing that he did that’s much-needed in our school system is he supported us. If you did a good job, he showed his appreciation. I think he still does that. With this interim job, he’s been very visible. He’s moved about the school system already. Many people have remarked to me that he is out there and that he’s showing a lot of support.”
Tim Gallagher described Swan as gifted with the community, Kelly Baker called him the “perfect candidate” with attributes that remind her of those she admires in Putnam and former system superintendent David Burleson. Jackie Clark told about how Swan was caring and supportive as a teacher when her daughter broke her arm at an after-school skating activity.
Leslie Taylor was the only speaker who did not specifically endorse Swan. Taylor, who said she was speaking on behalf of some teachers and staff members who did not wish to talk publicly, instead said she feels it is important to bring in a “fresh” leader from outside the system.
“I think we need someone fresh who’s not a part of the system,” Taylor said. “Someone who’s not a part of the system and someone who has an even playing field with staff and students. We need someone who is not afraid to step up and step out for us. We need someone we don’t feel like we need to walk on eggshells around. We need someone with experience in education and who is willing to do the right thing. We need someone who will be willing to mend the divide between teachers and central office administration.
“Our next superintendent should be someone who is not content with laying down and accepting that what we’re told is just required, someone to advocate for us. We need someone who is willing to fight for what is right and not be caught up in test scores and numbers.”
Board Chairman Buddy Armour thanked those who spoke and said afterward the board was encouraged that the public cared enough to come and tell the members what they feel.
“I think we got a really good, broad look at what people want to see in a superintendent,” he said. “All of the traits and qualities, I think, we heard we’ve already got some folks in place who meet a lot of those qualities, and that’s encouraging.
“The good things about transparency, the good things about caring for students and all of our employees, you can’t get more important than that. Our schools need that at this time. They need someone who will be loving and caring and understand what the school system is going through and what parents are going through.”