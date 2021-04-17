Swan to be sworn in as interim at Monday work session

Mike Swan will be sworn in as interim superintendent of Burke County Public Schools at Monday evening’s work session of the Burke County Board of Education, and that will be followed by work toward filling the board’s vacant seat.
The work session will be held at 6 p.m. at Morganton’s Olive Hill Resource Center.
After the call to order and agenda review and approval, Board Chairman Buddy Armour will recognize Larry Putnam, the current superintendent who is departing after nearly a decade to take a new job as executive vice president of Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory.
Then, Mabel Lowman, the county clerk of superior court, will lead the oath of office for Swan.
After that, the board will turn its attention toward filling the seat vacated by Edna Weller’s resignation at the end of March. The board solicited letters of interest through Monday and got five from Maurice Beam, Kimberly Gragg, Aaron Johnson, Susan Jones and Jane Sohovich.
According to board policy 2115, whoever is appointed to the seat will serve through this November’s election, then the seat will be up for voting for a two-year term to fulfill the remainder of Weller’s unexpired term. It will return to its four-year cycle in the 2023 election.
Day care discussions
After that, the board is slated to discuss its day care operations with Nat Auten, the president and CEO of YMCA of Catawba Valley. The board first broached the topic of changing its day care system after a presentation by BCPS Finance Officer Keith Lawson at a late March meeting.
Due to a bipartisan initiative in the N.C. General Assembly to extend a $15 minimum wage to all of the state’s public school workers, there is concern BCPS’ internally run day care could cease to be financially viable with the minimum wage in place.
Lawson said then that the minimum wage mandate would result in a 45% increase in day care tuition rates in order to keep the program viable. For this year’s summer day care, BCPS has a $90 per week tuition cost (discounted from about $116 due to the expectation of no travel). Lawson estimates that cost would increase to about $135 per week with the minimum wage in place. Pre-K would go from $100 per week to $145 per week.
Lawson also said then his department received a price quote from a private day care provider of $128 per week, a cost that would not be impacted by the state employee minimum wage. But for BCPS day care during the school year, the impact would be even greater with prices estimated above private care rates by $11 per week for before-school, $19 for after-school and $18 for day care before and after school.
The board also held some very preliminary discussions of outsourcing day care at that meeting.
Following that discussion, the school board will address these other topics on the agenda:
The Western Piedmont Community College Board of Trustees (presentation led by Swan).
A school nurse update (presentation led by Miranda Michaels, BCPS director of nursing).
Summer learning opportunities (presentation led by Karen Auton, BCPS director of elementary education, and Felicia Simmons, BCPS director of secondary education).
A graduation update (presentation led by Simmons).
The alternative school’s modified accountability system participation (presentation led by Ross Rumbaugh, BCPS director of testing and accountability).
The personnel report (discussion led by Kim Rudisill, BCPS director of human resources).
The board also will address potential consent agenda and discussion items for its April 26 regular meeting. Following that, the board has an agenda slot reserved for a closed session, if needed.
Olive Hill Resource Center is located at 509 W. Concord St.
