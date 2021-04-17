Swan to be sworn in as interim at Monday work session

After that, the board is slated to discuss its day care operations with Nat Auten, the president and CEO of YMCA of Catawba Valley. The board first broached the topic of changing its day care system after a presentation by BCPS Finance Officer Keith Lawson at a late March meeting.

Due to a bipartisan initiative in the N.C. General Assembly to extend a $15 minimum wage to all of the state’s public school workers, there is concern BCPS’ internally run day care could cease to be financially viable with the minimum wage in place.

Lawson said then that the minimum wage mandate would result in a 45% increase in day care tuition rates in order to keep the program viable. For this year’s summer day care, BCPS has a $90 per week tuition cost (discounted from about $116 due to the expectation of no travel). Lawson estimates that cost would increase to about $135 per week with the minimum wage in place. Pre-K would go from $100 per week to $145 per week.

Lawson also said then his department received a price quote from a private day care provider of $128 per week, a cost that would not be impacted by the state employee minimum wage. But for BCPS day care during the school year, the impact would be even greater with prices estimated above private care rates by $11 per week for before-school, $19 for after-school and $18 for day care before and after school.