Symposium to help caregivers cope with stress, burnout

HICKORY – ACAP (Adult Children of Aging Parents) Community is planning an event to support caregivers’ mental health.

The organization will hold its 2022 National Caregiver Symposium virtually from 1-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. The event, which is free and open to the community, is designed to help caregivers for older adults cope with stress and burnout.

Participants will join hundreds of other people throughout the country who are looking for ways to deal with the demands of caregiving, burnout and family dynamics. Through a virtual platform, attendees will hear from leading caregiving experts, become aware of helpful resources, experience support for their efforts and gain new insights into the essential work of caregiving. Each of the speakers brings personal experience as a caregiver for family members, and each one will share their professional expertise.

Keynote speaker Amy Goyer is an AARP family and caregiving leader, as well as an author, speaker and consultant. She will draw on a 35-year career working in the field of aging to provide practical, actionable tips for people who are providing care.

Dr. Zachary White, PhD, is associate professor of communications at Queens University and is a researcher, consultant and co-author of “The Unexpected Journey of Caring: The Transformation from Loved One to Caregiver.”

Donna Thomson is an instructor on family caregiving, disability and aging at McMaster University. A speaker and consultant, she also co-authored “The Unexpected Journey of Caring.”

ACAP was launched in 2012 in Hickory as a community-based program, later becoming ACAP Community, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Since its founding, ACAP has spun off affiliates throughout North Carolina (Hickory, Guilford County, Statesville, Winston-Salem, and Cape Fear) and in Pennsylvania (Centre County). The Atlanta, Georgia chapter opens in February 2023. These local chapters provide free face-to-face and virtual monthly educational programs and support the annual conference as well.

“The annual symposium celebrates the joys and the privilege of journeying with aging parents, but it also acknowledges the complexities and challenges of accompanying a parent through the aging process,” said Frances Hall, founder and executive director of ACAP. “We want to give participants the tools they need to be the best caregiver and advocate they can be, while also preventing them from neglecting their own needs. By coming together to share stories and strategies, we can actively and profoundly support each other in this important work.”

EveryAge, an industry leader among nonprofit senior living communities, is the sustaining partner for the symposium. The organization has 12 locations that serve more than 2,000 older adults in North Carolina and Virginia.

“On a daily basis, we care for residents in independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, rehab, home care, respite, home health and hospice,” said Lee Syria, president and CEO of EveryAge. “We see the challenges that family members have as they balance providing care with their own self-care. Our partnership with ACAP allows us to give our families resources to support their personal caregiving so they can be as effective and confident as possible. Cultivating everyone’s well-being is the all-encompassing goal.”

The premier sponsor for the symposium is UNC Health Blue Ridge. Supporting sponsors include Abernethy Laurels Retirement Community, Arbor Acres Retirement Community, Kingston Residence of Hickory, Salemtowne Retirement Community, SIR (Senior Information Resources), the Western Piedmont Council of Governments’ Area Agency on Aging and PACE@Home.

To learn more about the symposium and to register, visit www.acapcommunity.org/2022-caregiver-symposium/.