Symposium to help caregivers of memory loss patients

There is no charge to participate in the symposium, but registration is required. To sign up, visit tinyurl.com/ConfidentCare or call 800-272-3900. Registrants will be automatically enrolled in all four sessions and may attend all or just those sessions that fit best their schedule and interests. Attendees can attend via video/webinar or through a toll-free number.

“Our research shows a growing financial, physical and emotional toll on Alzheimer’s caregivers, which is why the Alzheimer’s Association aims to enhance care and support for all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementias,” said Katherine L. Lambert, CEO of the Western Carolina Chapter. “Programs like the Confident Caregiver Symposium are extremely helpful for preparing families and caregivers to meet the changes ahead and live well for as long as possible.”