Symposium to help caregivers of memory loss patients

CHARLOTTE – The Eastern and Western North Carolina chapters of the Alzheimer’s Association will host the Confident Caregiver Symposium, a free virtual education series in April.
More than 11 million family and friends, including 358,000 in North Carolina, provide unpaid care to people with Alzheimer's or other dementias in the U.S. In the middle stage of Alzheimer’s disease, those who were care partners now become hands-on caregivers. The four-part symposium series will feature caregivers and professionals discussing helpful strategies to provide safe, effective and comfortable care in the middle stage of Alzheimer’s.
The symposium is open to individuals with a recent diagnosis and/or in the middle stages of Alzheimer's and related dementia diseases, their families and care-partners. Those interested in learning more about planning, resources and services that are available may also attend.
The symposium schedule will include:
- “Understanding the Progression of Alzheimer’s and Dementia,” 10-11:30 a.m., Monday, April 12: This program will cover the progression of Alzheimer's and other dementias particularly as the disease evolves in the middle stage. The presentation will explain what is occurring in the brain so that caregivers better understand what is driving changes in their loved one. Information about treatments on the horizon and clinical trials also will be shared. Dr. Claire Sexton, director of Scientific Programs and Outreach at the Alzheimer’s Association, will present the webinar.
- “Caregiving in the Middle Stage of Alzheimer’s and Dementia: From Care Partner to Caregiver,” 10-11:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 14: This program will cover how to balance safety with autonomy for the individual living with Alzheimer's and provide tips for changes in daily activities and medication management. Bobbi Matchar, MSW, MHA, director of the Duke Dementia Family Support Program, will present the webinar.
- “Caregivers Talk, A Panel: Experiences and Insights of Caregiving,” 6-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 14: This program will include panelists who will share their experiences and insights of caregiving from a variety of perspectives, such as spouse and adult child caregiver/care partner. The panel will include Dr. Paul Brown (caregiver/speaker/author), Barbara Ivey (certified dementia practitioner/author) and Elizabeth Reinstein (caregiver).
- “Communication, Behavior, and Intimacy: A Deeper Dive into Interpersonal Changes,” 2-3:30 p.m., Thursday, April 15: This program will cover changes in communication and behavior and how these affect our relationships, including intimacy. Alyssa Szymanski Botte, MA, MDiv, LCMHC, a psychotherapist at New Day Counseling, will present the webinar.
There is no charge to participate in the symposium, but registration is required. To sign up, visit tinyurl.com/ConfidentCare or call 800-272-3900. Registrants will be automatically enrolled in all four sessions and may attend all or just those sessions that fit best their schedule and interests. Attendees can attend via video/webinar or through a toll-free number.
“Our research shows a growing financial, physical and emotional toll on Alzheimer’s caregivers, which is why the Alzheimer’s Association aims to enhance care and support for all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementias,” said Katherine L. Lambert, CEO of the Western Carolina Chapter. “Programs like the Confident Caregiver Symposium are extremely helpful for preparing families and caregivers to meet the changes ahead and live well for as long as possible.”