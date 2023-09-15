Thousands of cloudspotters around the world will be looking up on Friday, Sept. 15 and submitting photos online for the second annual Cloud Appreciation Day.

Anyone, anywhere, can take part for free by photographing their sky and submitting an image for the 2023 Memory Cloud Atlas website. Cloud Appreciation Day and the Memory Cloud Atlas are initiatives of the Cloud Appreciation Society, which has more than 62,000 members in 120 countries.

To upload an image on Sept. 15 (or to register beforehand to be reminded when the 2023 Memory Cloud Atlas goes live), visit memorycloudatlas.org. “Members of the Cloud Appreciation Society and the general public submitted beautiful and uplifting skies viewed from right around the world last year,” Cloud Appreciation Society founder and Member 001 Gavin Pretor-Pinney said.

The first Cloud Appreciation Day attracted almost 3,000 entries.

“We loved that many added their thoughts and feelings about what they noticed above them,” Pretor-Pinney said. “It’s great when contributors add words to their photos to share how the sky makes them feel,” he said.

Anyone participating on Cloud Appreciation Day will visit the Atlas to locate themselves on a world map and share an image of their sky. They can explore the Atlas as more photos are added throughout the day. The Cloud Appreciation Society’s Memory Cloud Atlas will be launched at one minute after midnight on Friday, Sept. 15, local time. It is a collaboration with artist Justin Wiggan.

The 2023 Memory Cloud Atlas will remain online after Cloud Appreciation Day, preserving the views of cloudspotters for others to explore.

For further information, contact Sheena Russell at hello@cloudappreciationsociety.org