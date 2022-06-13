‘Taken Shelter in Fort Dobbs’ living history event

STATESVILLE — Living history returns to Fort Dobbs with a June 25 event.

In 1759, war suddenly broke out between British colonists and the indigenous Cherokee of western North Carolina. Fort Dobbs, in present-day Statesville, provided shelter to civilians seeking refuge from the violence.

On June 25, Fort Dobbs State Historic Site will host a living history event showcasing life inside the fort. Costumed reenactors representing colonists, along with enrolled members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, will demonstrate historic weapons, cooking and crafts. The program runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $2 for anyone over 5 years old.

For information, call 704-873-5882.

Fort Dobbs is a replica of the fort completed in 1756. It is at 438 Fort Dobbs Road, Statesville, and is open Tuesday through Saturday for timed tours for an age-based fee of $1 or $2. It is part of the Division of State Historic Sites within the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

