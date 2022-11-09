Talent competition announces this year’s participants

A local talent competition and fundraising event has announced a new slate of local celebrities who will be competing in its return to the CoMMA Performing Arts Center stage.

On Feb. 4, 10 Burke County celebrities will be paired with professional dancers and take the stage for the sixth Dancing with the Burke Stars competition. According to Travis Stancil, who has produced the show and performed in it every year since its inception, the event serves the dual purpose of pairing an evening of world-class entertainment with an opportunity to support local charities.

“This is the biggest platform for charities in this county,” he said. “This show creates a stage and a platform and gives these activists and Morganton stars a stage to tell their story and tell why they’re passionate about that charity.”

Stancil anticipates the show will sell out, saying that tickets have only been on sale for one week, but sales are already far outpacing previous years.

“I’d probably say we have just about 700 tickets already sold,” he said. “It’s going to sell out.”

Stancil said he took a big risk on last year’s show by bringing in professional dancers from across the country.

“I hire the best dancers in the industry from across the United States,” he said. “I have some people coming in from New York, L.A. and Florida.”

For Stancil, the risk paid off, raising the level of the performance while still being able to meet the show’s expanded budget and raise thousands of dollars for local charities. This year, he’s planning to take the competition another step further with new pros, an even bigger budget and an expanded field of 10 local competitors.

“This is also an all-female cast, which we are superexcited about after five years of men winning,” he said. “This year, we will definitely have a woman winner.”

Local celebrities competing in this year’s show are:

Brittanee Shea Garrison, wife of Seth Garrison owner of Alray Tire in Morganton. Garrison, who worked for 10 years as a labor and delivery nurse, will be dancing to support the March of Dimes.

Lesile Taylor is a member of the Burke County Board of Education. Taylor is dancing for special needs Girl Scout Troop 10742, a group for women ages 12-30 with special needs ranging from deafness and autism to Down syndrome and more.

Becky Georges has been with Small and Piers Orthodontics for 22 years. She is dancing for Casting for Hope, which provides opportunities for spiritual and emotional healing to women with ovarian and other types of gynecological cancers through fishing and other outdoor activities.

Amber Bernard-Gantt is the owner of Giggles N’ Grins 3 Childcare & Learning Center in Morganton. She is dancing for The Blue Ridge Healthcare Foundation, which provides funding for hospital-based projects, programs, and patient needs through UNC Health Blue Ridge.

Jan Richardson is a psychologist in private practice with Brian Hissom and Associates Lifeworks. Richardson is dancing for The Meeting Place Mission, a nonprofit committed to ending the cycle of homelessness and providing hope through shelter, transition and recovery.

Linda Pascal was born and reared in Burke County and works as an emergency nurse. She is dancing for Options of Burke County, a small nonprofit that supports victims of domestic violence.

Kasie Hildebran has been the owner of RIAH 103 Salon in downtown Morganton for 20 years. She is dancing for The Outreach Center because of the vision and passion it displays for empowering children and helping families break the cycle of poverty.

Logan Smithers is the property manager for Murphy’s Farm Apartments and was a member of the 2015 Morganton All-stars team that made it to the Big-League World Series. Smithers is dancing for Options of Burke County, saying its work has always held a special place in her heart.

Susan Cato-Chapman is a Morganton native who left Burke County in 2006 to pursue her education and acting. After more than a decade, Cato-Chapman returned home and is now a fourth-grade teacher at Morganton Day School. She is dancing for Brighter House, a planned-mental health clubhouse for Morganton.

Yusleidys Abreu is not originally from Burke County but has made Morganton her home. She works for WNC Real Estate and is dancing to support Latino Home Path. This new organization focuses on the local Spanish-speaking community with the resources, education and support needed to purchase a home.

In addition to the competition, Stancil said the show will feature performances by professional dancers, including a feature number with him and his dance partner, five-time U.S. National Latin Ballroom Champion Natella Devitskaya. The performances will be enhanced by ensemble dancers from his production company, Stance Productions.

Dancing with the Burke Stars will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb 4, at the CoMMA Performing Arts Center in Morganton. Tickets are $43 plus tax and are on sale at the CoMMA box office or at commaonline.org.